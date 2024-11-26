|Variants
|On-Road Price
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX GMT 7 STR
|₹ 17.05 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX DMT 7 STR
|₹ 18.63 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 GMT 7 STR
|₹ 19.96 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 DMT 7 STR
|₹ 20.53 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 GAT 7 STR
|₹ 21.73 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 GMT 7 STR
|₹ 21.79 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 DAT 7 STR
|₹ 22.30 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 DMT 7 STR
|₹ 22.36 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 GMT 7 STR
|₹ 22.96 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 DMT 7 STR
|₹ 23.53 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 GAT 7 STR
|₹ 23.56 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 DAT 7 STR
|₹ 24.13 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 GAT 7 STR
|₹ 24.73 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 DAT 7 STR
|₹ 25.71 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 7 STR
|₹ 26.44 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 6 STR
|₹ 26.93 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T GAT 7 STR
|₹ 27.65 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T GAT 6 STR
|₹ 27.89 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT 7 STR
|₹ 28.23 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DMT 7 STR
|₹ 28.27 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT 6 STR
|₹ 28.73 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT AWD 7 STR
|₹ 29.47 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L GAT 7 STR
|₹ 29.48 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L GAT 6 STR
|₹ 29.72 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT 7 STR
|₹ 30.07 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT 6 STR
|₹ 30.30 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT AWD 7 STR
|₹ 31.30 Lakhs
