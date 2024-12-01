HT Auto

BMW M4 CS xDrive

BMW M4 CS Front Left Side
1/1
2.16 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BMW M4 CS Key Specs
Engine2993 cc
Mileage10.24 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all M4 CS specs and features

M4 CS xDrive Latest Updates

M4 CS is a 4 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of M4 CS xDrive (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.16 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission

  • Engine Type: B58 Twin-Turbocharged I6
  • Max Torque: 650 Nm @ 2750 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 59 litres
    • Mileage of xDrive is 10.24 kmpl....Read More

    BMW M4 CS xDrive Price

    xDrive
    ₹2.16 Crore*On-Road Price
    2993 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,89,00,000
    RTO
    19,44,000
    Insurance
    7,60,282
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,16,04,782
    EMI@4,64,371/mo
    BMW M4 CS xDrive Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    650 Nm @ 2750 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    10.24 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    543 bhp @ 6250 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    B58 Twin-Turbocharged I6
    Driving Range
    604 km
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    3.4 seconds
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Twin Turbo
    Engine
    2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    6.1 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    275 / 35 R19
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Front Suspension
    Adaptive Suspension with Double-Joint Spring Strut Front Axle
    Rear Suspension
    Adaptive Suspension with Five Link Rear Axle
    Rear Tyres
    285 / 30 R20
    Ground Clearance
    120 mm
    Length
    4794 mm
    Wheelbase
    2857 mm
    Height
    1393 mm
    Width
    1887 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    4 Person
    Doors
    2 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    59 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Multi-Function Display
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front Only
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Scuff Plates
    Metallic
    Door Pockets
    Front
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Remote
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Co-Driver Only
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    16
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    Touch Screen Size
    10.25 inch
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Optional
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Optional
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    Optional
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Optional
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Optional
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Split Rear Seat
    40:20:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back)
    Interior Colours
    Black
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    16 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
    BMW M4 CS xDrive EMI
    EMI4,17,934 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,94,44,303
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,94,44,303
    Interest Amount
    56,31,732
    Payable Amount
    2,50,76,035

