|Engine
|2993 cc
|Mileage
|10.24 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
M4 CS is a 4 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of M4 CS xDrive (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.16 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of xDrive is 59 litres & Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control and specs like:
