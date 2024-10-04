What is the on-road price of BMW M4 CS in Hyderabad? The on-road price of BMW M4 CS xDrive in Hyderabad is Rs. 2.31 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for BMW M4 CS in Hyderabad? The RTO charges for BMW M4 CS xDrive in Hyderabad amount to Rs. 34.52 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for BMW M4 CS in Hyderabad? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for BMW M4 CS in Hyderabad is Rs. 4.69 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for BMW M4 CS in Hyderabad? The insurance charges for BMW M4 CS xDrive in Hyderabad are Rs. 7.60 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.