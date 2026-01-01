hamburger icon
Audi Q5 Front Left Side
1/22
Audi Q5 Front Right Side
2/22
Audi Q5 Front View
3/22
Audi Q5 Left Side View
4/22
Audi Q5 Rear Left View
5/22
Audi Q5 Rear Right Side
6/22

Audi Q5 Signature Edition

4 out of 5
80.15 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Audi Q5 Key Specs
Engine1984 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
Q5 Signature Edition

Q5 Signature Edition Prices

The Q5 Signature Edition, equipped with a 2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹80.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Q5 Signature Edition Mileage

All variants of the Q5 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Q5 Signature Edition Colours

The Q5 Signature Edition is available in 5 colour options: Mythos Black Metallic, Glacier White, Navarra Blue Metallic, Green Metallic, Manhattan Gray.

Q5 Signature Edition Engine and Transmission

The Q5 Signature Edition is powered by a 1984 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 261 bhp @ 5250-6500 rpm and 370 Nm @ 1600-4500 rpm of torque.

Q5 Signature Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Q5's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volvo XC60 priced ₹68.1 Lakhs or the Mercedes-Benz GLC priced between ₹76.8 Lakhs - 77.8 Lakhs.

Q5 Signature Edition Specs & Features

The Q5 Signature Edition has Cabin-Boot Access, Gear Indicator, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Audi Q5 Signature Edition Price

Q5 Signature Edition

₹80.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
69,86,000
RTO
7,27,600
Insurance
3,00,850
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
80,14,950
EMI@1,72,273/mo
Audi Q5 Signature Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
370 Nm @ 1600-4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
261 bhp @ 5250-6500 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
240 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
5-link, Tubular Anti-roll Bar with Damper Control
Front Suspension
5-link, Tubular Anti-roll Bar with Damper Control
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R19

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
520 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
70 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4682 mm
Wheelbase
2827 mm
Height
1655 mm
Width
1893 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Digital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Tachometer
Digital
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Gear Indicator
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
Silver
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
Aluminium
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired) & Apple CarPlay (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
Yes
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
EMI1,55,045 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
72,13,455
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
72,13,455
Interest Amount
20,89,262
Payable Amount
93,02,717

Audi Q5 other Variants

Q5 45 TFSI Premium Plus

₹73.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
64,74,000
RTO
6,58,260
Insurance
2,58,500
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
73,91,260
EMI@1,58,867/mo
Q5 Bold Edition

₹80.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
69,80,135
RTO
7,27,014
Insurance
3,00,624
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
80,08,273
EMI@1,72,129/mo
Q5 45 TFSI Technology

₹79.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
69,86,000
RTO
7,09,460
Insurance
2,74,000
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
79,69,960
EMI@1,71,306/mo
Audi Q5 Alternatives

Volvo XC60

Volvo XC60

68.1 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q5vsXC60
Mercedes-Benz GLC

Mercedes-Benz GLC

76.8 - 77.8 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q5vsGLC
Jeep Wrangler

Jeep Wrangler

67.65 - 73.16 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q5vsWrangler
Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep Grand Cherokee

67.5 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q5vsGrand Cherokee
Land Rover Discovery Sport

Land Rover Discovery Sport

67.9 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q5vsDiscovery Sport

