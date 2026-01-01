|Engine
|1984 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Q5 Bold Edition, equipped with a 2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹80.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Q5 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Q5 Bold Edition is available in 5 colour options: Mythos Black Metallic, Glacier White, Navarra Blue Metallic, Green Metallic, Manhattan Gray.
The Q5 Bold Edition is powered by a 1984 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 261 bhp @ 5250-6500 rpm and 370 Nm @ 1600-4500 rpm of torque.
In the Q5's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volvo XC60 priced ₹68.1 Lakhs or the Mercedes-Benz GLC priced between ₹76.8 Lakhs - 77.8 Lakhs.
The Q5 Bold Edition has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Glove Box Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Cruise Control and Heater.