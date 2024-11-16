Launched in May 2024
Category Average: 36.59 kmph
Gracy Plus: 50.0 kmph
Category Average: 101.14 km
Gracy Plus: 57.5 km
Category Average: 4.55 hrs
Gracy Plus: 7.5 hrs
Category Average: 1.72 kwh
Gracy Plus: 1.8 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|55-60 km
|Charging Time
|7-8 Hours
Zelio Gracy Plus
₹60,073*
₹61,998*
₹69,999*
₹65,550*
₹55,200*
₹45,900*
₹68,999*
₹56,825*
₹49,731*
₹49,900*
₹69,999*
Charging Time
7-8 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
2 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
4-4.5 Hrs.
Charging Time
6-8 Hrs.
Charging Time
3 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4 Hours
Charging Time
6-8 Hrs.
Charging Time
3 Hrs.
Charging Time
3 Hrs.
Range
80 km
Range
60 km
Range
60-90 km
Range
90 km
Range
190 km
Range
65-140 km
Range
95 km
Range
80 km
Range
180 km
Range
60-140 km
Range
75 km
Kerb Weight
60 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
86 kg
Kerb Weight
65 kg
Kerb Weight
90 kg
Kerb Weight
60 kg
Kerb Weight
86 kg
Kerb Weight
75 kg
Kerb Weight
58 kg
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
-
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
-
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
