Zelio Gracy Plus Front Left View
ZELIO Gracy Plus

Launched in May 2024

₹60,073 - 83,073**Ex-showroom price
Gracy Plus Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 36.59 kmph

Gracy Plus: 50.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 101.14 km

Gracy Plus: 57.5 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.55 hrs

Gracy Plus: 7.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 1.72 kwh

Gracy Plus: 1.8 kwh

Zelio Gracy Plus
Okinawa R30
Front Left View
Seat View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Zelio Gracy Plus Variants
Zelio Gracy Plus price starts at ₹ 60,073 and goes up to ₹ 83,073 (Ex-showroom).
5 Variants Available
30 Ah 60 V Lead Acid₹60,073*
55 km
Seat Type: Single
Anti Theft Alarm
Battery Capacity: 1.8 kWh
30 Ah 72 V₹62,573*
70 km
Battery Capacity: 2.1 kWh
Seat Type: Single
Anti Theft Alarm
38 Ah 60 V₹65,873*
70 km
Battery Capacity: 2.28 kWh
Seat Type: Single
Anti Theft Alarm
38 Ah 72 V₹69,573*
100 km
Battery Capacity: 1.34 kWh
Seat Type: Single
Anti Theft Alarm
30 Ah 60 V Lithium Ion₹83,073*
80 km
Battery Capacity: 1.8 kWh
Seat Type: Single
Anti Theft Alarm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Zelio Gracy Plus Pros & Cons

Pros

Cons

Zelio Gracy Plus Images

9 images
Zelio Gracy Plus Colours

Zelio Gracy Plus is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Blue
Grey

Zelio Gracy Plus Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity1.8 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
HeadlightLED
Range55-60 km
Charging Time7-8 Hours
Zelio Gracy Plus comparison with similar bikes

Zelio Gracy Plus
Okinawa R30
BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+
Hayasa Nirbhar
NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus
Zelo Zoop
GT Force RYD Plus
Zelio Gracy i
NIJ Automotive Accelero R14
Zelo Knight
Trinity Motors Yaarii
₹60,073*
₹61,998*
₹69,999*
₹65,550*
₹55,200*
₹45,900*
₹68,999*
₹56,825*
₹49,731*
₹49,900*
₹69,999*
Charging Time
7-8 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
2 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
4-4.5 Hrs.
Charging Time
6-8 Hrs.
Charging Time
3 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4 Hours
Charging Time
6-8 Hrs.
Charging Time
3 Hrs.
Charging Time
3 Hrs.
Range
80 km
Range
60 km
Range
60-90 km
Range
90 km
Range
190 km
Range
65-140 km
Range
95 km
Range
80 km
Range
180 km
Range
60-140 km
Range
75 km
Kerb Weight
60 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
86 kg
Kerb Weight
65 kg
Kerb Weight
90 kg
Kerb Weight
60 kg
Kerb Weight
86 kg
Kerb Weight
75 kg
Kerb Weight
58 kg
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
-
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
-
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Zelio Bikes

Zelio Gracy Plus EMI

30 Ah 60 V Lead Acid
55-60 km
₹ 60,073*
30 Ah 60 V Lead Acid
55-60 km
₹60,073*
30 Ah 72 V
70 km
₹62,573*
38 Ah 60 V
70-75 km
₹65,873*
38 Ah 72 V
100 km
₹69,573*
30 Ah 60 V Lithium Ion
80 km
₹83,073*
EMI ₹989.93/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Scooterss
Scooters Under 70000
