Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Yamaha RayZR 125 on road price in Haridwar starts from Rs. 82,580.
The on road price for Yamaha RayZR 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 88,000 in Haridwar.
The lowest price model is
Yamaha RayZR 125 on road price in Haridwar starts from Rs. 82,580.
The on road price for Yamaha RayZR 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 88,000 in Haridwar.
The lowest price model is Yamaha RayZR 125 Drum and the most priced model is Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid Drum.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha RayZR 125 dealers and showrooms in Haridwar for best offers.
Yamaha RayZR 125 on road price breakup in Haridwar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha RayZR 125 is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Haridwar, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Haridwar and Everve Motors Everve EF1 starting at Rs. 90,000 in Haridwar.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha RayZR 125 Drum ₹ 82,580 Yamaha RayZR 125 Disc ₹ 85,880 Yamaha RayZR 125 Street Rally ₹ 91,150 Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid Drum ₹ 88,000
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price