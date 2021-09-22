HT Auto
Yamaha RayZR 125 Specifications

Yamaha RayZR 125 starting price is Rs. 69,860 in India. Yamaha RayZR 125 is available in 5 variant and Powered by a null engine.
69,860 - 91,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Yamaha RayZR 125 Specs

Yamaha RayZR 125 comes with 125 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The price of RayZR 125 starts at Rs. 69,860 (ex-showroom price).

Yamaha RayZR 125 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Hybrid Disc
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
5.2 L
Ground Clearance
145 mm
Length
1880 mm
Wheelbase
1280 mm
Kerb Weight
99 kg
Height
1190 mm
Saddle Height
785 mm
Width
685 mm
Underseat storage
21 L
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
190 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-110/90-10
Radial Tyre
Yes
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
ARAI Mileage
66 kmpl
Max Power
8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
57.9 mm
Max Torque
9.7 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Ignition
Transistor Controlled Ignition
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Compression Ratio
10.2:1
Displacement
125 cc
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
V-belt automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
52.4 mm
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing
Front Suspension
Telescopic fork
Tripmeter
Digital
Charging Point
Optional
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Stop & Start System, Smart Motor Generator System, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Position light, Hybrid power assist by Smart motor generator, Bluetooth enabled Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X app, Quiet Engine Start System and Automatic Stop & Start Syst
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Braking Type
Unified Braking System
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
DRLs
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Maintenance Free
Low Oil Indicator
Yes

Yamaha RayZR 125 Alternatives

TVS Jupiter 125

TVS Jupiter 125

76,025 - 82,575
RayZR 125 vs Jupiter 125

Yamaha RayZR 125 News

The new Yamaha Ray ZR has gone on sale in the Indian market.&nbsp;
2021 Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid scooter launched: All you need to know
22 Sept 2021
Yamaha has not made any mechanical changes to the 2024 Tenere 700.
2024 Yamaha Tenere off-road adventure tourer unveiled with new TFT screen
28 Jul 2023
The Yamaha R3 is expected to be priced around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4 lakh (ex-showroom) when it arrives in India
Yamaha R3 bookings open unofficially at dealerships
24 Jun 2023
Yamaha recently inaugurated its 200th Blue Square outlet in India and plans to add 100 more by the end of 2023 as it gears up to launch premium bikes soon
Yamaha confirms premium motorcycles for India, to be sold via Blue Square showrooms
16 Jun 2023
The Yamaha R15 V4 Dark Knight Edition gets the matte black and gold paint scheme
Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 Dark Knight Edition launched in India, priced at 1.82 lakh
23 May 2023
Yamaha RayZR 125 Variants & Price List

Yamaha RayZR 125 price starts at ₹ 69,860 and goes upto ₹ 91,000 (Ex-showroom). Yamaha RayZR 125 comes in 5 variants. Yamaha RayZR 125 top variant price is ₹ 91,000.

Drum
69,860*
125 cc
8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Disc
72,860*
125 cc
8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Street Rally
77,330*
125 cc
8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Hybrid Drum
88,000*
125 cc
8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Hybrid Disc
91,000*
125 cc
8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

