|Engine
|125 cc
The RayZR 125 Hybrid Drum, is listed at ₹86,928 (ex-showroom).
All variants of the RayZR 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The RayZR 125 Hybrid Drum is available in 10 colour options: Racing Blue Disc, Metallic Black Drum, Matte Red Drum, Matte Red Disc, Matte Copper Sr, Matte Black Sr, Light Grey Vermillion Sr, Dark Matte Blue Disc, Cyan Blue Drum, Cyan Blue Disc.
The RayZR 125 Hybrid Drum is powered by a 125 cc engine.
In the RayZR 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Pleasure Plus priced between ₹69.77 Thousands - 75.71 Thousands or the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands.
The RayZR 125 Hybrid Drum has Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Switch, Clock and Passenger Footrest.