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RayZR 125PriceMileageSpecifications
Yamaha RayZR 125 Right View
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Yamaha RayZR 125 Left View
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Yamaha RayZR 125 Speedometer
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Yamaha RayZR 125 Rear Suspension
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Yamaha RayZR 125 Headlight
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Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid Drum

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
86,928*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Yamaha RayZR 125 Key Specs
Engine125 cc
View all RayZR 125 specs and features

RayZR 125 Hybrid Drum

RayZR 125 Hybrid Drum Prices

The RayZR 125 Hybrid Drum, is listed at ₹86,928 (ex-showroom).

RayZR 125 Hybrid Drum Mileage

All variants of the RayZR 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

RayZR 125 Hybrid Drum Colours

The RayZR 125 Hybrid Drum is available in 10 colour options: Racing Blue Disc, Metallic Black Drum, Matte Red Drum, Matte Red Disc, Matte Copper Sr, Matte Black Sr, Light Grey Vermillion Sr, Dark Matte Blue Disc, Cyan Blue Drum, Cyan Blue Disc.

RayZR 125 Hybrid Drum Engine and Transmission

The RayZR 125 Hybrid Drum is powered by a 125 cc engine.

RayZR 125 Hybrid Drum vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the RayZR 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Pleasure Plus priced between ₹69.77 Thousands - 75.71 Thousands or the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands.

RayZR 125 Hybrid Drum Specs & Features

The RayZR 125 Hybrid Drum has Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Switch, Clock and Passenger Footrest.

Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid Drum Price

RayZR 125 Hybrid Drum

₹ 86,928*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
74,960
RTO
5,996
Insurance
5,972
On-Road Price in Delhi
86,928
EMI@1,868/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid Drum Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
5.2 L
Ground Clearance
145 mm
Length
1880 mm
Wheelbase
1280 mm
Height
1190 mm
Additional Storage
21 L
Kerb Weight
99 kg
Saddle Height
785 mm
Width
685 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12Rear :-110/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
3.83s
Max Speed
91 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
57.9 mm
Max Torque
10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
125 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 Stroke,SOHC, 2 Valve
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
V-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
52.4 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Analogue
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue
Additional Features
Smart Motor Generator System
Odometer
Analogue
Fuel Gauge
Analog
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue
Underseat storage
21 L
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid Drum EMI
EMI1,682 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
78,235
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
78,235
Interest Amount
22,660
Payable Amount
1,00,895

Yamaha RayZR 125 other Variants

RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Cyan Blue

₹ 95,086*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
80,900
RTO
6,972
Insurance
7,214
On-Road Price in Delhi
95,086
EMI@2,044/mo
Add to Compare
Close

RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Matte Red

₹ 95,086*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
80,900
RTO
6,972
Insurance
7,214
On-Road Price in Delhi
95,086
EMI@2,044/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Metallic Black

₹ 94,182*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
81,560
RTO
6,524
Insurance
6,098
On-Road Price in Delhi
94,182
EMI@2,024/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Silver White Cocktail

₹ 94,182*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
81,560
RTO
6,524
Insurance
6,098
On-Road Price in Delhi
94,182
EMI@2,024/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Racing Blue

₹ 95,171*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
82,460
RTO
6,596
Insurance
6,115
On-Road Price in Delhi
95,171
EMI@2,046/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Dark Matte Blue

₹ 95,171*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
82,460
RTO
6,596
Insurance
6,115
On-Road Price in Delhi
95,171
EMI@2,046/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

RayZR 125 Hybrid Street Rally

₹1.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
87,560
RTO
7,004
Insurance
6,212
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,00,776
EMI@2,166/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Yamaha RayZR 125 Alternatives

Hero Pleasure Plus

Hero Pleasure Plus

69,766 - 75,712
+4
RayZR 125vsPleasure Plus
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
RayZR 125vsMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
+1
RayZR 125vsEpluto 7G
Yamaha Fascino 125

Yamaha Fascino 125

77,200 - 96,200
+3
RayZR 125vsFascino 125
TVS Jupiter 125

TVS Jupiter 125

78,100 - 88,060
+6
RayZR 125vsJupiter 125

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