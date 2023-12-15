Saved Articles

Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid Disc

91,000*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Yamaha RayZR 125 Key Specs
Engine125 cc
View all RayZR 125 specs and features

RayZR 125 Hybrid Disc Latest Updates

RayZR 125 falls under Scooter category and has 5 variants. The price of RayZR 125 Hybrid Disc (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 91,000. The fuel capacity of Hybrid Disc

  • Fuel Capacity: 5.2 L
  • Length: 1880 mm
  • Max Power: 8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
  • Engine Type: Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
    • ...Read More

    Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid Disc Price

    Hybrid Disc
    ₹ 91,000*On-Road Price
    125 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    91,000
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    91,000
    EMI@1,956/mo
    Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid Disc Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    5.2 L
    Ground Clearance
    145 mm
    Length
    1880 mm
    Wheelbase
    1280 mm
    Kerb Weight
    99 kg
    Height
    1190 mm
    Saddle Height
    785 mm
    Width
    685 mm
    Underseat storage
    21 L
    Wheel Size
    Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    190 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-110/90-10
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    ARAI Mileage
    66 kmpl
    Max Power
    8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
    Stroke
    57.9 mm
    Max Torque
    9.7 Nm @ 5000 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Ignition
    Transistor Controlled Ignition
    Drive Type
    Belt Drive
    Compression Ratio
    10.2:1
    Displacement
    125 cc
    Clutch
    Dry, Centrifugal
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Engine Type
    Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Gear Box
    V-belt automatic
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    52.4 mm
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Rear Suspension
    Unit Swing
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic fork
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Charging Point
    Optional
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Console
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Stop & Start System, Smart Motor Generator System, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Position light, Hybrid power assist by Smart motor generator, Bluetooth enabled Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X app, Quiet Engine Start System and Automatic Stop & Start Syst
    Mobile Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Braking Type
    Unified Braking System
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 5 Ah
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    DRLs
    Yes
    Tail Light
    Bulb
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Average Fuel economy Indicator
    Yes
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Battery Type
    Maintenance Free
    Low Oil Indicator
    Yes
    Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid Disc EMI
    EMI1,760 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    81,900
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    81,900
    Interest Amount
    23,721
    Payable Amount
    1,05,621

    Yamaha RayZR 125 other Variants

    Drum
    ₹ 88,063*On-Road Price
    125 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    73,330
    RTO
    6,397
    Insurance
    5,911
    Accessories Charges
    2,425
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    88,063
    EMI@1,893/mo
    Disc
    ₹ 90,619*On-Road Price
    125 cc
    Hybrid Drum
    ₹ 88,000*On-Road Price
    125 cc
    View more Variants

