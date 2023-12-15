RayZR 125 falls under Scooter category and has 5 variants. The price of RayZR 125 Hybrid Disc (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 91,000. The fuel capacity of Hybrid DiscRayZR 125 falls under Scooter category and has 5 variants. The price of RayZR 125 Hybrid Disc (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 91,000. The fuel capacity of Hybrid Disc is 5.2 L litres. It offers many features like Passenger Footrest, Low Oil Indicator, LED Tail Lights, DRLs, Average Fuel economy Indicator and specs like:
Stop & Start System, Smart Motor Generator System, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Position light, Hybrid power assist by Smart motor generator, Bluetooth enabled Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X app, Quiet Engine Start System and Automatic Stop & Start Syst