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HomeCompare BikesJupiter [2013-2024] vs RayZR 125

TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] vs Yamaha RayZR 125

In 2026 TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power and torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Jupiter [2013-2024] vs RayZR 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jupiter [2013-2024] Rayzr 125
BrandTVSYamaha
Price₹ 73,340₹ 74,960
Mileage50 kmpl71.33 kmpl
Engine Capacity109.7 cc125 cc
Power7.88 PS PS8.02 PS PS

Filters
Jupiter [2013-2024]
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
RayZR 125
Yamaha RayZR 125
Hybrid Drum
₹74,960*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6 L5.2 L
Length
1834 mm1880 mm
Ground Clearance
150 mm145 mm
Wheelbase
1275 mm1280 mm
Height
1115 mm1190 mm
Kerb Weight
107 kg99 kg
Saddle Height
765 mm785 mm
Width
650 mm685 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
Sheet MetalAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
78 kmph91 kmph
Max Power
7.47 PS8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
48.8 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
8.4 Nm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
109.7 cc125 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injectionAir Cooled, 4 Stroke,SOHC, 2 Valve
Clutch
AutomaticDry, Centrifugal
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVTV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
53.5 mm52.4 mm
Chassis
High Rigidity Underbone Type-
Rear Suspension
3 step adjustable type coil spring with hydraulic damperUnit Swing
Front Suspension
Telescopic hydraulicTelescopic Fork
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Econometer Parking BrakeSmart Motor Generator System
Fuel Gauge
YesAnalog
Pass Switch
AnalogueYes
i3s Technology
Analog-
Underseat storage
21 L21 L
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
4 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
85,31386,928
Ex-Showroom Price
73,34074,960
RTO
5,8675,996
Insurance
6,1065,972
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8331,868
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

RayZR 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs NTORQ 125
Hindustan Times
Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs Jupiter 125

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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, July 1: Vida VX2 launched, Ather Rizta gets new variant, Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi hybrid price slashed & more…
2 Jul 2025
TVS Jupiter 125 now gets two new dual-tone colour options, both offered exclusively on the DT SXC variant.
TVS Jupiter 125 launched in two new dual-tone colour options, price hiked by 1,000
25 May 2026
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Auto recap, Sept 13: 2025 Yezdi Roadster review, TVS Jupiter 110 special edition launched & more…
14 Sept 2025
TVS iQube offers a natural upgrade from TVS Jupiter 110.
5 electric scooters I would buy if I were upgrading from the TVS Jupiter 110
13 Jul 2026
The 2025 Yamaha RayZR 125 now comes with Enhanced Power Assist function, along with new colour options
2025 Yamaha RayZR 125 launched with Power Assist, new console; prices start at 79,340
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Yamaha has revised prices of its scooter lineup in India, with the RayZR 125, Fascino 125 and Aerox 155 now becoming costlier by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,800.
Yamaha hikes prices of RayZR 125, Fascino 125 and Aerox 155 scooters
7 May 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
21 Sept 2021
The TVS Jupiter 125 packs a CNG cylinder under the seat along with a petrol fuel tank, promising a combined range of 226 km
TVS Jupiter 125 in CNG? Concept scooter sparks curiosity at Auto Expo 2025
19 Jan 2025
Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
7 Oct 2021
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
6 Dec 2021
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
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