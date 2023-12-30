RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid falls under Scooter category and has 5 variants. The price of RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Hybrid MotoGP Edition in Delhi is Rs. 1.06 Lakhs. The fuel RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid falls under Scooter category and has 5 variants. The price of RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Hybrid MotoGP Edition in Delhi is Rs. 1.06 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Hybrid MotoGP Edition is 5.2 L litres. It offers many features like Fuel Gauge, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display, Low Fuel Indicator and specs like: Fuel Capacity: 5.2 L Length: 1880 mm Max Power: 8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm Engine Type: Air cooled, 4-stroke,SOHC, 2-valve ...Read MoreRead Less