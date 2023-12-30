Saved Articles

HT Auto

Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Hybrid MotoGP Edition

6/10
1.06 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Key Specs
Engine125 cc
Power8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Max Torque10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
View all RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid specs and features

RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Hybrid MotoGP Edition Latest Updates

RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid falls under Scooter category and has 5 variants. The price of RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Hybrid MotoGP Edition in Delhi is Rs. 1.06 Lakhs. The fuel

  • Fuel Capacity: 5.2 L
  • Length: 1880 mm
  • Max Power: 8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
  • Engine Type: Air cooled, 4-stroke,SOHC, 2-valve
    • ...Read More

    Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Hybrid MotoGP Edition Price

    Hybrid MotoGP Edition
    ₹1.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    125 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    92,330
    RTO
    7,386
    Insurance
    6,510
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,06,226
    EMI@2,283/mo
    Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Hybrid MotoGP Edition Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    5.2 L
    Length
    1880 mm
    Ground Clearance
    145 mm
    Wheelbase
    1280 mm
    Kerb Weight
    98 kg
    Additional Storage
    21 L
    Height
    1190 mm
    Saddle Height
    785 mm
    Width
    685 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    190 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-110/90-10
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Max Power
    8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
    Stroke
    57.9 mm
    Max Torque
    10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Drive Type
    Belt Drive
    Displacement
    125 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    Air cooled, 4-stroke,SOHC, 2-valve
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Clutch
    Dry, Centrifugal
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Gear Box
    V-Belt Automatic
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    52.4 mm
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Additional Features
    Position Light, Smart Motor Generator System, Stop & Start System, Side Stand Engine Cut-Off Switch, Hybrid
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    Underseat storage
    21 L
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Tail Light
    Bulb
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Lead Acid
    Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Hybrid MotoGP Edition EMI
    EMI2,055 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    95,603
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    95,603
    Interest Amount
    27,690
    Payable Amount
    1,23,293

    Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid other Variants

    Hybrid Drum
    ₹ 97,856*On-Road Price
    125 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    84,730
    RTO
    6,778
    Insurance
    6,348
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    97,856
    EMI@2,103/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    Hybrid Disc
    ₹1.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    125 cc
    View breakup
    Hybrid DLX Disc
    ₹1.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    125 cc
    View breakup
    Street Rally
    ₹1.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    125 cc
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Alternatives

    Simple Energy Dot One

    Simple Energy Dot One STD

    99,999
    Check latest Offers
    RayZR 125 Fi... vs Dot One
    Honda Activa 6G

    Honda Activa 6G Smart Limited Edition

    76,234 - 82,734
    Check latest Offers
    RayZR 125 Fi... vs Activa 6G
    Suzuki Access 125

    Suzuki Access 125 Ride Connect Edition - Disc

    79,899 - 90,000
    Check latest Offers
    RayZR 125 Fi... vs Access 125
    TVS NTORQ 125

    TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition

    84,636 - 1.05 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    RayZR 125 Fi... vs NTORQ 125
    TVS Jupiter

    TVS Jupiter Classic

    73,340 - 89,748
    Check latest Offers
    RayZR 125 Fi... vs Jupiter

