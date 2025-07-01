RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid gets price cut, 10 year warranty as Yamaha marks 70th anniversary

Yamaha Motor has launched a limited-period offer on its RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid scooter range in India. On its 70th anniversary globally, the company is offering a price cut of up to ₹10,000 (on-road) and an additional 10-year warranty package at no additional cost. The promotion will be offered on both the regular and Street Rally variants of the scooter.

The cost advantage is ₹7,000 off the ex-showroom price, which is equivalent to an overall on-road saving of up to ₹10,000 depending on location and variant. The ex-showroom prices for the Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid variants have been updated as part of the limited promotion offer. The base Drum variant now retails at ₹79,340, while the Disc variant has a price of ₹86,430. The top-end RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Street Rally with disc brakes is priced at ₹92,970.

In addition to the price cut, the RayZR now comes with a 10-year “Total Warranty", which includes a 2-year standard warranty and an 8-year extended coverage for key components such as the engine, fuel injection system, and electronics. The warranty is applicable up to 1,00,000 km and is transferable to subsequent owners.

Yamaha RayZR: Specs and features

The Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid comes with a 125cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that is fuel-injected, generating 8.2 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 10.3 Nm torque at 5,000 rpm. It has a Hybrid Power Assist system that provides extra torque at the beginning, aided by a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) for silent startup and better efficiency.

Suspension chores are taken care of by a front telescopic fork and rear unit swing, and braking equipment consists of either drum or disc at the front based on the variant, and rear drum brake. The scooter rides on 12-inch front and 10-inch rear tubeless tyres.

Among its notable features are an automatic stop-start system for improved fuel economy, a side stand engine cut-off switch for safety, and a fully digital instrument console. Select variants also offer Y-Connect Bluetooth connectivity, which enables smartphone pairing for functions like call alerts, maintenance updates, fuel consumption tracking, and parking location reminders.

