Launched in Jun 2021
Category Average: 164.82 cc
FZ-X: 149.0 cc
Category Average: 48.27 kmpl
FZ-X: 55.11 kmpl
Category Average: 15.09 ps
FZ-X: 12.4 ps
Category Average: 118.0 kmph
FZ-X: 96.0 kmph
Yamaha FZ-X is priced between Rs. 1.38 - 1.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Yamaha FZ-X is available in 4 variants - Matte Copper, Matte Titan, Dark Matte Blue, Chrome.
Yamaha FZ-X comes in five colour options: Metallic Black, Matte Copper, Dark Matte Blue, Matte Titan, Chrome.
Yamaha FZ-X comes in petrol engine options, comes with 149 cc engine, and features a Sports Bikes body type.
Yamaha FZ-X rivals are Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025], Yamaha XSR155, Yamaha FZS FI V4, Yamaha FZS-FI V3, Hero Xtreme 160R 4V.
Yamaha FZ-X comes with a mileage of 55.11 kmpl (Company claimed).
|Max Power
|12.4 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|13.3 Nm
|Mileage
|55.11 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|149 cc
|Max Speed
|96 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Yamaha FZ-X
₹1.38 Lakhs*
₹1.45 Lakhs*
₹1.54 Lakhs*
₹1.31 Lakhs*
₹1.23 Lakhs*
₹1.39 Lakhs*
₹1.38 Lakhs*
₹1.42 Lakhs*
₹1.22 Lakhs*
₹1.47 Lakhs*
User Rating
3 Reviews
User Rating
4 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
6 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
3 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
5 Reviews
User Rating
14 Reviews
User Rating
-
Power
12.4 PS
Power
12.4 PS
Power
20.8 PS
Power
12.4 PS
Power
12.4 PS
Power
16.9 PS
Power
13.6 PS
Power
20.4 PS
Power
16 PS
Power
13.6 PS
Torque
13.3 Nm
Torque
13.3 Nm
Torque
17.25 Nm
Torque
13.3 Nm
Torque
13.3 Nm
Torque
14.6 Nm
Torque
13.8 Nm
Torque
18.55 Nm
Torque
14.65 Nm
Torque
13.8 Nm
Engine
149 cc
Engine
149 cc
Engine
197.75 cc
Engine
149 cc
Engine
149 cc
Engine
163.2 cc
Engine
155 cc
Engine
220 cc
Engine
164.82 cc
Engine
155 cc
Kerb Weight
139 kg
Kerb Weight
138 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
136 kg
Kerb Weight
135 kg
Kerb Weight
146 kg
Kerb Weight
141 kg
Kerb Weight
160 kg
Kerb Weight
152 kg
Kerb Weight
148 kg
Length
2020 mm
Length
2000 mm
Length
-
Length
1990 mm
Length
1990 mm
Length
2029 mm
Length
2020 mm
Length
2035 mm
Length
-
Length
2025 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
