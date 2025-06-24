FZ-XPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINewsVideos
Yamaha FZ-X Front Right View
View all Images

YAMAHA FZ-X

Launched in Jun 2021

4.0
3 Reviews
₹1.38 - 1.42 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZ-X Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 164.82 cc

FZ-X: 149.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 48.27 kmpl

FZ-X: 55.11 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 15.09 ps

FZ-X: 12.4 ps

Speed

Category Average: 118.0 kmph

FZ-X: 96.0 kmph

Yamaha FZ-X Latest Update

Yamaha FZ-X Price:

Yamaha FZ-X is priced between Rs. 1.38 - 1.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Yamaha FZ-X?

The Yamaha FZ-X is available in 4 variants - Matte Copper, Matte Titan, Dark Matte Blue, Chrome.

What are the Yamaha FZ-X colour options?

Yamaha FZ-X comes in five colour options: Metallic Black, Matte Copper, Dark Matte Blue, Matte Titan, Chrome.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Yamaha FZ-X?

Yamaha FZ-X comes in petrol engine options, comes with 149 cc engine, and features a Sports Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Yamaha FZ-X?

Yamaha FZ-X rivals are Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025], Yamaha XSR155, Yamaha FZS FI V4, Yamaha FZS-FI V3, Hero Xtreme 160R 4V.

What is the mileage of Yamaha FZ-X?

Yamaha FZ-X comes with a mileage of 55.11 kmpl (Company claimed).

Yamaha FZ-X Variants

Yamaha FZ-X price starts at ₹ 1.38 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.42 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
FZ-X Matte Copper₹1.38 Lakhs*
149 cc
96 kmph
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock: Digital
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Split
Body Graphics
FZ-X Matte Titan₹1.39 Lakhs*
149 cc
96 kmph
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock: Digital
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Split
Body Graphics
FZ-X Dark Matte Blue₹1.39 Lakhs*
149 cc
96 kmph
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock: Digital
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Split
Body Graphics
FZ-X Chrome₹1.42 Lakhs*
149 cc
96 kmph
ABS: Single Channel
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock: Digital
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Seat Type: Split
Body Graphics
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Yamaha FZ-X Brochure

Yamaha FZ-X Images

15 images
Yamaha FZ-X Colours

Yamaha FZ-X is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Metallic black
Matte copper
Dark matte blue
Matte titan
Chrome

Yamaha FZ-X Specifications and Features

Max Power12.4 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque13.3 Nm
Mileage55.11 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine149 cc
Max Speed96 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
Yamaha FZ-X comparison with similar bikes

Yamaha FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025]
Yamaha FZS FI V4
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
Suzuki Gixxer
Bajaj Pulsar 220 F
Bajaj Pulsar N160
Suzuki Gixxer SF
₹1.38 Lakhs*
₹1.45 Lakhs*
₹1.54 Lakhs*
₹1.31 Lakhs*
₹1.23 Lakhs*
₹1.39 Lakhs*
₹1.38 Lakhs*
₹1.42 Lakhs*
₹1.22 Lakhs*
₹1.47 Lakhs*
User Rating
4.5
3 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
4 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.9
6 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.6
3 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.2
5 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
14 Reviews
User Rating
-
Power
12.4 PS
Power
12.4 PS
Power
20.8 PS
Power
12.4 PS
Power
12.4 PS
Power
16.9 PS
Power
13.6 PS
Power
20.4 PS
Power
16 PS
Power
13.6 PS
Torque
13.3 Nm
Torque
13.3 Nm
Torque
17.25 Nm
Torque
13.3 Nm
Torque
13.3 Nm
Torque
14.6 Nm
Torque
13.8 Nm
Torque
18.55 Nm
Torque
14.65 Nm
Torque
13.8 Nm
Engine
149 cc
Engine
149 cc
Engine
197.75 cc
Engine
149 cc
Engine
149 cc
Engine
163.2 cc
Engine
155 cc
Engine
220 cc
Engine
164.82 cc
Engine
155 cc
Kerb Weight
139 kg
Kerb Weight
138 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
136 kg
Kerb Weight
135 kg
Kerb Weight
146 kg
Kerb Weight
141 kg
Kerb Weight
160 kg
Kerb Weight
152 kg
Kerb Weight
148 kg
Length
2020 mm
Length
2000 mm
Length
-
Length
1990 mm
Length
1990 mm
Length
2029 mm
Length
2020 mm
Length
2035 mm
Length
-
Length
2025 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Yamaha Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Excellent Motors
H.No. D 6/28 &Amp; 29, Ground Floor ,Sec, Rohitor 6Ni, Delhi 110085
+91 - 9818922508
Pacee Automotives
S-5 Okhla Industrial Area Phase -2 Near Madhur Bajaj Showroom, Delhi 110020
+91 - 9899456557
SAWHNEY AUTOMOBILE
K-24, Ground Floor, Rajapuri, Khata No.107/10, Main Road Palam,Dwarka, Delhi 110059
+91 - 9953297923
Shiva Motors
E-11, 100 Feet Road, West Jyoti Nagar, Shahdara, Delhi 110094
+91 - 9990032261
Sawhney yamaha Raja garden
Wz-5, Plot No. 17, Raja Garden, Delhi 110015
+91 - 9810106285
Prime Automation
C-42, Main Road, East Krishna Nagar, East Delhi, Delhi 110051
+91 - 9810035970
Yamaha FZ-X Videos

2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
2021 Yamaha FZ-X launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.16 lakh
18 Jun 2021

Popular Yamaha Bikes

Yamaha FZ-X EMI

Matte Copper
149 cc | 12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
₹ 1.38 Lakhs*
Matte Copper
149 cc | 12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
₹1.38 Lakhs*
Matte Titan
149 cc | 12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
₹1.39 Lakhs*
Dark Matte Blue
149 cc | 12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
₹1.39 Lakhs*
Chrome
149 cc | 12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
₹1.42 Lakhs*
EMI ₹2479/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Yamaha FZ-X User Reviews & Ratings

4
3 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
1
4 & above
1
5 rating
1
Perfect Selection for Me
This bike gives a solid performance overall. It has that proper road presence and doesn’t make you feel like just another rider on the street. Feels like a true cruiser — smooth and classy. Honestly, I feel it’s a bit underrated, but once you ride it, you’ll know its real value. Build quality is top-notch, no cheap feel anywhere. If you’re looking for a good-looking, efficient, and reliable bike without all that flashy drama, this one’s a smart pick.By: Sakshi Bhardwaj (Jun 22, 2025)
It will go very smoothly
Everything is good in this bike and it gives best mileage, and I have seen other company bikes but this one is goodBy: Krishna (Sept 18, 2024)
Best for the Daily Use
My dream bike. It has awesome looks and is comfortable bikes, in my opinion. Great value for money and a good color combination. I loved it. I?m buying it this year.By: Pradyumna kalita (Apr 3, 2024)
