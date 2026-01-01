hamburger icon
Yamaha FZ-X Front Right View
1/15
Yamaha FZ-X Front View
2/15
Yamaha FZ-X Left View
3/15
Yamaha FZ-X Rear Left View
4/15
Yamaha FZ-X Rear Right View
5/15
Yamaha FZ-X Rear View
View all Images
6/15

Yamaha FZ-X Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue

1.39 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Yamaha FZ-X Key Specs
Engine149 cc
View all FZ-X specs and features

FZ-X Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue

FZ-X Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue Prices

The FZ-X Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue, is listed at ₹1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

FZ-X Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue Mileage

All variants of the FZ-X offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

FZ-X Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue Colours

The FZ-X Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue is available in 5 colour options: Metallic Black, Matte Copper, Dark Matte Blue, Matte Titan, Chrome.

FZ-X Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue Engine and Transmission

The FZ-X Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue is powered by a 149 cc engine.

FZ-X Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the FZ-X's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Yamaha FZS FI V4 priced between ₹1.2 Lakhs - 1.2 Lakhs or the Yamaha FZ-RAVE priced ₹1.2 Lakhs.

FZ-X Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue Specs & Features

The FZ-X Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.

Yamaha FZ-X Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue Price

FZ-X Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue

₹1.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,19,194
RTO
11,036
Insurance
9,204
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,39,434
EMI@2,997/mo
Close

Yamaha FZ-X Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
10 L
Length
2020 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1330 mm
Height
1115 mm
Kerb Weight
139 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm
Width
785 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Single Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
96 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
57.9 mm
Max Torque
13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
149 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multiple-disc
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
57.3 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork, 41mm Inner Tube Diameter, with Fork Boot
Rear Suspension
7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Yamaha Motorcycle Connect, ECO indicator
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Yamaha FZ-X Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue EMI
EMI2,697 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,25,490
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,25,490
Interest Amount
36,346
Payable Amount
1,61,836

Yamaha FZ-X other Variants

FZ-X Matte Copper

₹1.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,26,723
RTO
11,638
Insurance
9,205
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,47,566
EMI@3,172/mo
Close

FZ-X Matte Titan And Dark Matte Blue

₹1.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,27,640
RTO
11,711
Insurance
9,233
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,48,584
EMI@3,194/mo
View breakup

FZ-X Chrome

₹1.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,29,932
RTO
10,394
Insurance
7,020
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,47,346
EMI@3,167/mo
View breakup

view all specs and features

