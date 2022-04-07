HT Auto
Bajaj Pulsar 220F vs Yamaha FZ-X

Pulsar 220F
Bajaj Pulsar 220F
Pulsar 220 F BS6
₹1.18 Lakhs*
FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X
STD
₹1.17 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 8500 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Max Torque
18.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital Twin SparkTransistor Controlled Ignition
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.5:19.6 : 1
Displacement
220 cc149 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateWet, Multiple-disc
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4-stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant, DTS-i FI Engine, Oil cooledAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,2321,36,912
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,3781,16,800
RTO
10,5909,874
Insurance
9,2646,888
Accessories Charges
03,350
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2722,942

