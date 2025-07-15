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HomeCompare BikesPulsar 220 F vs FZ-X

Bajaj Pulsar 220 F vs Yamaha FZ-X

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 220 F or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 220 F engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS PS & 18.55 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. The Pulsar 220 F mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The FZ-X mileage is around 55.11 to 55.11 kmpl.
Pulsar 220 F vs FZ-X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 220 f Fz-x
BrandBajajYamaha
Price₹ 1.36 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Mileage40.0 kmpl55.11 to 55.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity220 cc149 cc
Power20.4 PS PS12.4 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 220 F
Bajaj Pulsar 220 F
STD
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X
Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Length
2035 mm2020 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm1330 mm
Kerb Weight
160 kg139 kg
Height
1165 mm1115 mm
Width
750 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelSingle Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-120/80-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Max Speed
135 kmph96 kmph
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 8500 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Engine Type
Twin Spark FI Engine, Oil CooledAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateWet, Multiple-disc
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Stroke
62.4 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
18.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
220 cc149 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Bore
67 mm57.3 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
YesYes
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,57,8981,39,434
Ex-Showroom Price
1,35,5821,19,194
RTO
10,84611,036
Insurance
10,9709,204
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3932,996

Pulsar 220 F Comparison with other bikes

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FZ-X Comparison with other bikes

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Yamaha FZ-Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZ-X vs FZS-FI V3
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Yamaha FZ-Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Roninundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.26 - 1.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZ-X vs Ronin

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