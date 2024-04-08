In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 220 F or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 220 F engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS PS & 18.55 Nm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The Pulsar 220 F mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
Pulsar 220 F vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 220 f
|Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|₹ 1.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40.0 kmpl
|56.87 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|220 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|20.4 PS PS
|18.4 PS PS