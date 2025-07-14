Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid launched at 1.50 lakh. Check details

India Yamaha Motor has unveiled the 2025 version of its FZ-X street bike, introducing hybrid engine tech to its retro-designed street bike for the first time ever. At ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new FZ-X offers a combination of mechanical and electronic features to improve performance, fuel efficiency, and daily usability. A standard, non-hybrid version continues to be on offer at ₹1.29 lakh in Dark Matte Blue and Metallic Black colours.

At the heart of the new FZ-X Hybrid is a 149 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 12.2 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.

At the heart of the new FZ-X Hybrid is a 149 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 12.2 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. Though the main engine is essentially the same as its preceding model, the most important mechanical modification is the integration of Yamaha's Hybrid Engine system. This incorporates a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) that assists the engine during low-speed acceleration and a Stop & Start System (SSS) that turns the engine off at idle to enhance efficiency.

This combined configuration, first introduced by the 2025 FZ-S Fi Hybrid, is now being carried over to the FZ-X to improve city handling and efficiency at the expense of some performance. The motorcycle still comes with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid: Hardware

The FZ-X maintains its diamond frame frame, the suspension tasks falling to the telescopic front forks and the 7-step adjustable Monocross at the back. Yamaha has included a single-channel ABS and a Traction Control System (TCS) to assist in maintaining grip and rider control under varied road conditions.

In terms of ergonomics, the two-level seat with a tuck-and-roll finish is designed for long-distance comfort. The motorcycle carries forward its signature neo-retro styling, metal bodywork, and now sports a tank embossed with the classic Yamaha logo.

Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid: Features

One of the most notable upgrades in the 2025 FZ-X is the new 4.2-inch full-colour TFT display. The unit also allows smartphone pairing with the Y-Connect app and now comes with turn-by-turn directions through Google Maps. The screen also provides real-time turn-by-turn directions, intersection warnings, and street names to aid in city driving.

These releases cumulatively represent Yamaha's ongoing drive towards more intelligent, more effective motorcycles designed for adapting mobility demands of modern cities.

