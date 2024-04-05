In 2024 Yamaha FZ-X or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours
In 2024 Yamaha FZ-X or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15S Price starts at Rs. 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
FZ-X engine makes power and torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm.
On the other hand, R15S engine makes power & torque 18.6 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively.
Yamaha offers the FZ-X in 3 colours.
The FZ-X mileage is around 48.0 kmpl.
The R15S mileage is around 40 kmpl.
FZ-X vs R15S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Fz-x
|R15s
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|₹ 1.65 Lakhs
|Mileage
|48.0 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|12.4 PS PS
|18.6 PS PS