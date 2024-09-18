Looking for bikes under ₹3 lakhs that offer traction control? Search no more
Currently there are multiple options in the Indian two-wheeler markets offering various safety features. One of these important safety features include the traction control technology. However, the options start to get limited when you look at products under a budget. Given below is a list of bikes under ₹3 lakh that offer traction control.
Engine149 cc
The most affordable bike that you can find in India with a traction control system is the Yamaha FZ-X. It gets a 150 cc engine that produces 12 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 13 Nm of max torque at 5,500 rpm. The transmission is 5-speed with a constant mesh. The bike features a proper neo-retro styling, making it look like its straight out of Cyberpunk.
It also gets modern features such as ABS (single-channel), a negative LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and LED lighting. With all of this, the Yamaha FZ-X costs starting at just ₹1.36 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
Engine249 cc
The Bajaj Pulsar N250 comes with a bigger 250 cc engine at a smaller price tag of ₹1.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The oil-cooled unit produces 24 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 21.5 Nm torque at 6,500 rpm and is mated to a 5-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch. It gets a projector LED headlamp with DRLs, ABS ride modes, dual channel ABS, a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation,
Engine312.12 cc
The Apache is a popular choice among youngsters as it attracts them with sharp streetfighter styling and great performance. It gets a Bi-LED headlamp setup, adjustable levers, 5 ride modes, throttle-by-wire, cruise control and more such attractive features. The Apache RTR gets a 310 cc engine mated to a 6-speed transmission with a bi-directional quickshifter and a slipper and assist clutch. The engine is liquid-cooled and produces a maximum of 35 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 28.7 Nm of max torque at 6,650 rpms.
Engine398.15 cc
Triumph has recently updated the Speed 400, now it gets four colours including a Racing Yellow, adjustable levers and tyres with a bigger profile to make the motorcycle look more chunkier. The manufacturer priced the Speed 400 starting at ₹2.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The engine is a 400 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder unit producing 39 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm max torque at 6,500 rpm. This is mated to a 6-speed transmission with a wet slipper clutch system.
Engine373.27 cc
The Bajaj Pulsar N400 Z was a much anticipated bike. It is priced at ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets a 373 cc single cylinder engine. The motor is liquid-cooled and produces 39.4 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 35 Nm of max torque at 7,000 rpm. It comes mated to 6-speed gearbox and gets features such as a lap timer on the LCD display, Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.
Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.