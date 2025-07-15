Auto recap, July 14: Yamaha FZ-X hybrid launch, Hyundai Aura lineup expansion, Mercedes GLC 400 4MATIC EV teaser

The automotive sector is undergoing swift transformations, making it challenging to remain updated on all the recent developments. At HT Auto, we are committed to providing the most pertinent and up-to-date information as it emerges. Presented below is a brief summary of the main highlights from Monday, July 14.

Mercedes GLC 400 4MATIC EV teased ahead of launch

Mercedes-Benz is stepping up its electric vehicle push with the upcoming launch of the all-electric GLC. Set to break cover at the 2025 Munich Auto Show, the EV SUV is currently undergoing road tests, and it’s already revealing some telling details. Officially dubbed the GLC 400 4MATIC with EQ Technology, the new model follows the naming direction seen on the electric G-Class. Despite its mouthful of a name, this GLC sticks to what Mercedes knows best — combining everyday usability with new-age electric hardware. Unlike past models that wore standalone EQ branding, this SUV positioned itself as an electric version of the existing combustion GLC, not a radical departure.

Hyundai Aura lineup expanded with a new S AMT trim level

The Hyundai Aura lineup has been expanded with the introduction of a new variant. The new S AMT trim has been priced at ₹8.08 lakh, ex-showroom. The company stated that through this new variant, HMIL aims to democratise its advanced AMT technology, making it accessible to a wider customer base.

Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid launched at ₹ 1.50 lakh

India Yamaha Motor has unveiled the 2025 version of its FZ-X street bike, introducing hybrid engine tech to its retro-designed street bike for the first time ever. At ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new FZ-X offers a combination of mechanical and electronic features to improve performance, fuel efficiency, and daily usability. A standard, non-hybrid version continues to be on offer at ₹1.29 lakh in Dark Matte Blue and Metallic Black colours.

