The TVS Ntorq 125 is available in five variants, each catering to specific preferences in terms of features and styling. The base variant is priced at ₹86,982 while the Race Edition, with additional visual enhancements, is priced at ₹91,782. The Marvel-themed Super Squad Edition is priced at ₹97,007, offering a unique aesthetic inspired by superheroes. The Race XP variant, focused on performance and additional features, is priced at ₹97,632, and the top-spec XT variant is available at ₹1,05,982. All prices listed above are ex-showroom rates in New Delhi.

When was the TVS Ntorq 125 launched?

The TVS Ntorq 125 was launched on February 5, 2018, marking the TVS Motor Company’s entry into the 125 cc scooter segment. It was marketed as India’s first connected scooter, featuring the proprietary TVS SmartXonnect technology. In 2020, the scooter was given updates to comply with BS6 emission norms. Alongside the regulatory upgrade, it received a new exhaust system, an LED headlight, new paint schemes, and redesigned alloy wheels. TVS has consistently introduced minor updates to keep the Ntorq relevant in the highly competitive scooter market.

How many variants and colour options of the TVS Ntorq 125 are available?

The TVS Ntorq 125 is available in 11 colour options across five variants. The entry-level model priced at ₹86 982 (ex-showroom) is offered with Harlequin Blue, Turquoise Blue, and Nardo Grey. The Race Edition variant priced from ₹91,782 (ex-showroom) comes with Racing Red and Marine Blue. The Marvel-themed Super Squad Edition comes at ₹97,007 (ex-showroom) and features Stealth Black, Lightning Grey, Combat Blue, and Amazing Red colour schemes. The Race XP variant gets Dark Black and Racing Red and is priced from ₹97,632 (ex-showroom). The XT variant tops the range at ₹1,05,982 (ex-showroom) and gets an exclusive Neon colour scheme.

What features are available in the TVS Ntorq 125?

The TVS Ntorq 125 incorporates a broad range of features and it includes a fully digital instrument cluster that provides detailed information such as a lap timer, top speed recorder, average speed, and reminders for service and helmet usage. The higher-spec variants are compatible with the SmartXonnect system. This adds Bluetooth connectivity, enabling access to turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts, and real-time notifications.

The Race XP and XT variants introduce dual riding modes, namely Street and Race, tailored for different riding conditions. These variants also feature voice-assisted commands that allow riders to interact with the scooter’s connected features. The Ntorq is further equipped with LED lighting and offers practical touches like external fuel filling and an under-seat storage lamp.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the TVS Ntorq 125?

The Ntorq 125 is powered by a 124.8cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that was updated in 2020 to comply with the BS VI emission standards. This engine produces 10.06 bhp of power at 7,000 rpm and 10.5 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. In the Race XP variant, this motor is tuned to provide slightly more power at 10.1 bhp and 10.6 Nm.

The braking system varies across variants, with the lower trims featuring drum brakes at both ends and the higher trims offering a 220mm front disc brake. All models include the Synchronised Braking System (SBS) for added safety and control. The suspension setup comprises telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock. The scooter is fitted with 12-inch alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tyres.

What is the TVS Ntorq 125’s mileage?

While official fuel economy figures have not been stated, the TVS Ntorq 125 boasts an ARAI-claimed mileage of 50 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the TVS Ntorq 125?

The TVS Ntorq 125 brings a ground clearance of 155 mm and a kerb weight of 111 kg. The seat height of the scooter is 770 mm.

What scooters does the TVS Ntorq 125 rival in its segment?

The TVS Ntorq 125 competes with 125 cc sporty scooters, such as the Suzuki Avenis 125 and the Yamaha Ray ZR 125.

Introduction

