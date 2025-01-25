HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TVS NTORQ 125 Right Side View
View all Images

TVS NTORQ 125

4.2
6 Reviews
₹86,841 - 1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
NTORQ 125 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 123.92 cc

NTORQ 125: 124.8 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 55.3 kmpl

NTORQ 125: 47-51.54 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 8.62 ps

NTORQ 125: 9.5 - 10.2 ps

Speed

Category Average: 91.0 kmph

NTORQ 125: 98.0 kmph

View all NTORQ 125 Specs and Features

About TVS NTORQ 125

Latest Update

  • Hero Xoom 125 vs TVS NTorq 125: Which 125 cc scooter should you buy
  • TVS Ntorq 125 gets 4 new colour schemes. Check them out

    • TVS Ntorq 125 Price:

     ...Read More
    TVS NTORQ 125 Variants
    TVS NTORQ 125 price starts at ₹ 86,841 and goes up to ₹ 1.05 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). TVS NTORQ 125 ...Read More
    5 Variants Available
    Disc₹86,841*
    124.8 cc
    90 kmph
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Seat Type: Single
    Battery Capacity: 12 V, 4 Ah
    Body Graphics
    View More
    Race Edition₹89,641*
    124.8 cc
    90 kmph
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Seat Type: Single
    Battery Capacity: 12 V, 4 Ah
    Body Graphics
    View More
    Super Squad Edition₹96,441*
    124.8 cc
    90 kmph
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Seat Type: Single
    Battery Capacity: 12 V, 4 Ah
    Body Graphics
    View More
    Race XP₹97,491*
    124.8 cc
    98 kmph
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Battery Capacity: 4 Ah
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Seat Type: Single
    Body Graphics
    View More
    XT₹1.05 Lakhs*
    124.8 cc
    98 kmph
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Seat Type: Single
    Body Graphics
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    TVS NTORQ 125 Images

    30 images
    View All NTORQ 125 Images

    TVS NTORQ 125 Colours

    TVS NTORQ 125 is available in the 4 Colours in India.

    Race-xp-black
    Nardo grey
    Turquoise
    Harlequin blue

    TVS NTORQ 125 Specifications and Features

    Max Power9.5-10.2 PS
    Body TypeScooters
    Charging PointYes
    Kick and Self StartYes
    Mileage51.54 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine124.8 cc
    Max Speed98 kmph
    View all NTORQ 125 specs and features

    TVS NTORQ 125 comparison with similar bikes

    TVS NTORQ 125
    Hero Pleasure Plus
    TVS Jupiter 125
    Yamaha RayZR 125
    Yamaha Fascino 125
    Honda Activa 125
    Suzuki Burgman Street
    Suzuki Avenis
    Honda Dio 125
    Hero Xoom 125
    ₹86,841*
    ₹71,763*
    ₹79,299*
    ₹85,830*
    ₹92,680*
    ₹95,140*
    ₹94,301*
    ₹92,000*
    ₹86,851*
    ₹86,900*
    User Rating
    4.4
    6 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.9
    5 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    3 Reviews
    Power
    9.38 PS
    Power
    8.1 PS
    Power
    8.15 PS
    Power
    8.2 PS
    Power
    8.2 PS
    Power
    8.42 PS
    Power
    8.6 PS
    Power
    8.7 PS
    Power
    8.28 PS
    Power
    Max Power
    Torque
    10.5 Nm
    Torque
    8.70 Nm
    Torque
    10.5 Nm
    Torque
    10.3 Nm
    Torque
    10.3 Nm
    Torque
    10.5 Nm
    Torque
    10 Nm
    Torque
    10 Nm
    Torque
    9 Nm
    Torque
    10.4 Nm
    Engine
    124.8 cc
    Engine
    110.9 cc
    Engine
    124.8 cc
    Engine
    125 cc
    Engine
    125 cc
    Engine
    123.92 cc
    Engine
    124 cc
    Engine
    124.3 cc
    Engine
    123.92 cc
    Engine
    124.6 cc
    Kerb Weight
    110 kg
    Kerb Weight
    106 kg
    Kerb Weight
    108 kg
    Kerb Weight
    99 kg
    Kerb Weight
    99 kg
    Kerb Weight
    109 kg
    Kerb Weight
    111 kg
    Kerb Weight
    106 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    121 kg
    Length
    1861 mm
    Length
    1769 mm
    Length
    1852 mm
    Length
    1880 mm
    Length
    1920 mm
    Length
    162 mm
    Length
    1875 mm
    Length
    1895 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    1978 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Currently viewingNTORQ 125 vs Pleasure PlusNTORQ 125 vs Jupiter 125NTORQ 125 vs RayZR 125NTORQ 125 vs Fascino 125NTORQ 125 vs Activa 125NTORQ 125 vs Burgman StreetNTORQ 125 vs AvenisNTORQ 125 vs Dio 125NTORQ 125 vs Xoom 125
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.
    TVS NTORQ 125 Offers
    Delhi
    Bring Home Tvs Ntorq and Get Low Down Payment of R...
    Applicable on ntorq125disc & 4 more variants
    Expiring on 1 Mar
    View Offer
    View All Offers

    TVS Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Ahinsha automobiles LLP
    E 40 Krishna Park ,Main Devli Road New Delhi, Delhi 110062
    +91 - 7503549679
    BAJWA AUTOMOBILES
    X/1578, Satnam Road, Jheel Market, Khuranja, Delhi 110051
    +91 - 9818905302
    BINSAR AUTOMOBILES
    H-60, Zero Pusta Shastri Park, Delhi 110053
    +91 - 9318436799
    BINSAR AUTOMOBILES
    B-294/1, Main Wajirabad Road, Near Khajuri Fly Over, Bhajanpura, Delhi 110053
    +91 - 9318436799
    BINSAR AUTOMOBILES
    Plot No.4 C-Block Main Karawal Nagar Road Chandu Nagar, Delhi 110094
    +91 - 9318436799
    Balaji TVS
    E2/244, Shastri Nagar, Opp Metro Pillar No 168, Central Delhi, Delhi 110052
    +91 - 9717477128
    See All TVS Dealers in Delhi

    Popular TVS Bikes

    View all TVS Bikes
    View all Upcoming TVS Bikes

    TVS NTORQ 125 EMI

    Select Variant:
    EMI ₹1561.44/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    TVS NTORQ 125 User Reviews & Ratings

    4.17
    6 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    1
    4 & above
    3
    5 rating
    2
    Write a Review
    All in one cruiser with beast design
    The best scooter in my opinion, offering great performance within a budget. Extremely comfortable for city commutes and equally suited for highway rides.By: Ujjawal sharma ji (Jan 25, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    A perfect crowd puller.
    The TVS ntorq 125 2024 is amazing and aesthetic. I highly recommend the dark edition. Because I'm a fan of black. I heard it's the first scooter with more than 10 hp. You should check out.By: Mohammed Asaad (Sept 19, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect with goodlook
    Style is awesome..features also good comfortable and good quality. So beautiful designed , colours awesome By: Sadaf (Sept 9, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Young buyer looking
    The Ntorq is a fun scooter that is aimed at the young buyer looking to upgrade from the Honda Dio. It tries to achieve that by being desirable on the looks and features front, and fun on the performance front. It does manage to do that, and more than the competition like the Grazia doesBy: Venkey (Jul 5, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    My ntorq jurney
    It's very amazing vehicle and easy to use. The model was very nice because it is very comfortable for use. Totally nice look By: Maneesha Rafi (May 6, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Good quality perparmence
    Looking good efficient and performed really awsom sporting look colour super and driveing very good power superBy: Manikandan (Apr 3, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Read all Reviews

    TVS NTORQ 125 Expert Review

    TVS Motor Company on Monday announced the launch of its Ntorq 125 Race Edition scooter in the Philippines. The Indian two-wheeler brand launched the scooter at the Makina Auto Show in the South-East Asian country. The auto company aims to grab a larger chunk of the country's two-wheeler market with this sporty premium scooter. Also, the company claims that with this TVS Ntorq Race Edition scooter, it aims to tap the young consumer base that focuses on sporty scooters.

    The TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition scooter gets an LED headlamp and LED daytime running lights. Also, it comes with hazard lamps in a bid to increase the rider's convenience. Speaking about the other design elements, the scooter gets chequered flag graphics along with the 'Race Edition' emblem on it. The scooter is available in three different colour options: Matte Black, Metallic Black and Metallic Red.

    READ MORE

    Explore Other Options

    Scooterss
    Scooters Under 90000
