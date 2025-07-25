HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Tvs Ntorq 125 Super Soldier Edition Launched At 98,117. Check What's New

TVS Ntorq 125 Super Soldier Edition launched at 98,117. Check what's new

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 25 Jul 2025, 16:08 pm
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

  • TVS Motor Company launches the Ntorq 125 Super Soldier Edition, inspired by Captain America. This variant features a camo-inspired design and retains the same engine specifications.

TVS Ntorq Super Soldier Edition only gets cosmetic changes.
TVS Ntorq Super Soldier Edition only gets cosmetic changes.
View Personalised Offers on
TVS NTORQ 125 arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

TVS Motor Company has introduced a new variant of its Ntorq 125 scooter, this time drawing inspiration from Marvel’s iconic superhero, Captain America. Dubbed the TVS Ntorq 125 Super Soldier Edition, the new model adds to the existing Super Squad series—a line-up that fuses comic book culture. With earlier editions paying homage to Iron Man, Spider-Man, and other characters, this latest release brings back Captain America with a refreshed look and new graphic treatment.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon

The “Super Soldier" edition builds on the 2020 Captain America-themed Ntorq, but the design has evolved. It now sports a camo-inspired body wrap with bold graphics, star insignias, and a more rugged, military aesthetic. These visual updates aim to connect with Gen Z riders who often look for products that reflect both style and personality. While the scooter remains mechanically unchanged, the design gives it a distinct identity that stands out on urban roads.

TVS Ntorq 125 Super Soldier Edition features a bold aesthetic aimed at appealing to younger riders while maintaining its original performance.
TVS Ntorq 125 Super Soldier Edition features a bold aesthetic aimed at appealing to younger riders while maintaining its original performance.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Tvs Ntorq 125 (HT Auto photo)
TVS NTORQ 125
Engine Icon124.8 cc Mileage Icon47 kmpl
₹87,042
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Jupiter 125 (HT Auto photo)
TVS Jupiter 125
Engine Icon124.8 cc Mileage Icon57.27 kmpl
₹80,740
Compare
View Offers
Yamaha Rayzr 125 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha RayZR 125
Engine Icon125.0 cc Mileage Icon71.33 kmpl
₹86,430
Compare
View Offers
Honda Shine 100 Dx (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Shine 100 DX
Engine Icon98.98 cc
₹72,000
Alert Me When Launched
Yamaha Fascino 125 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Fascino 125
Engine Icon125.0 cc Mileage Icon68.75 kmpl
₹80,430
Compare
View Offers
Suzuki Burgman Street (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Burgman Street
Engine Icon124 cc Mileage Icon48 kmpl
₹95,800
Compare
View Offers

Are there any other changes apart from cosmetic ones?

Under the bodywork, the scooter retains the same 124.8 cc, single-cylinder engine. It puts out 9.37 bhp of max power at 7,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 10.6 Nm at 5,500 rpm. It comes with CVT automatic transmission. The Ntorq 125 can accelerate from 0-60 kmph in 8.9 seconds. It continues to feature SmartXonnect, TVS’s Bluetooth-enabled digital console that supports turn-by-turn navigation, caller ID, ride statistics, and more. The Ntorq was the first scooter in India to offer such connectivity, and it remains a strong selling point for tech-savvy riders.

Also Read : 2025 Apache RTR 310 first ride review: Evolution over revolution

What is the idea behind a special edition of the TVS Ntorq 125?

The idea behind the Super Squad series is simple—blend fandom with functionality. By tapping into Marvel’s massive appeal, TVS is not just selling a scooter, but a piece of character-driven design. And for those who grew up watching Marvel films or reading comics, that extra touch of personalisation might be reason enough to consider this version.

What is the price of the TVS Ntorq 125 Super Soldier Edition?

Priced at 98,117 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Super Soldier Edition is now available at TVS dealerships across the country. While it doesn’t offer any performance upgrades, it’s a cosmetic refresh that brings something different to the table in an increasingly saturated 125cc scooter segment.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 25 Jul 2025, 16:08 pm IST
TAGS: TVS TVS Motor Company Ntorq 125

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.