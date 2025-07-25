TVS Ntorq 125 Super Soldier Edition launched at 98,117. Check what's new

TVS Motor Company has introduced a new variant of its Ntorq 125 scooter, this time drawing inspiration from Marvel’s iconic superhero, Captain America. Dubbed the TVS Ntorq 125 Super Soldier Edition, the new model adds to the existing Super Squad series—a line-up that fuses comic book culture. With earlier editions paying homage to Iron Man, Spider-Man, and other characters, this latest release brings back Captain America with a refreshed look and new graphic treatment.

The “Super Soldier" edition builds on the 2020 Captain America-themed Ntorq, but the design has evolved. It now sports a camo-inspired body wrap with bold graphics, star insignias, and a more rugged, military aesthetic. These visual updates aim to connect with Gen Z riders who often look for products that reflect both style and personality. While the scooter remains mechanically unchanged, the design gives it a distinct identity that stands out on urban roads.

TVS Ntorq 125 Super Soldier Edition features a bold aesthetic aimed at appealing to younger riders while maintaining its original performance.

Are there any other changes apart from cosmetic ones?

Under the bodywork, the scooter retains the same 124.8 cc, single-cylinder engine. It puts out 9.37 bhp of max power at 7,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 10.6 Nm at 5,500 rpm. It comes with CVT automatic transmission. The Ntorq 125 can accelerate from 0-60 kmph in 8.9 seconds. It continues to feature SmartXonnect, TVS’s Bluetooth-enabled digital console that supports turn-by-turn navigation, caller ID, ride statistics, and more. The Ntorq was the first scooter in India to offer such connectivity, and it remains a strong selling point for tech-savvy riders.

What is the idea behind a special edition of the TVS Ntorq 125?

The idea behind the Super Squad series is simple—blend fandom with functionality. By tapping into Marvel’s massive appeal, TVS is not just selling a scooter, but a piece of character-driven design. And for those who grew up watching Marvel films or reading comics, that extra touch of personalisation might be reason enough to consider this version.

What is the price of the TVS Ntorq 125 Super Soldier Edition?

Priced at ₹98,117 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Super Soldier Edition is now available at TVS dealerships across the country. While it doesn’t offer any performance upgrades, it’s a cosmetic refresh that brings something different to the table in an increasingly saturated 125cc scooter segment.

