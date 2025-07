What is the expected price of Honda Shine 100 DX? The Honda Shine 100 DX is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 72,000.

What is the expected launch date of Honda Shine 100 DX? The Honda Shine 100 DX is expected to launch on 30th Jul 2025, introducing a new addition to the 98.98 cc segment.

What are the key specifications and features of Honda Shine 100 DX? The Honda Shine 100 DX features a 98.98 cc engine delivering a powerful 7.38 PS @ 7500 rpm. It has a manual transmission.