Shine 100 DX and CB125 Hornet fuel Honda’s renewed focus on mass motorcycle market

In a year that marks its 25th anniversary in India, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is steering decisively into the two segments that define the country’s mass motorcycling landscape — 100cc and 125cc. With the introduction of the Shine 100 DX and the CB125 Hornet , Honda isn’t just bringing new products; it is sharpening its strategy to win the volume game through a blend of regional relevance, customer segmentation, and product distinction.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has introduced the Shine 100 DX and CB125 Hornet to strengthen its presence in the high-volume 100cc and 125cc motorcycle segments. With these launches, the company aims to tap deeper into commuter and youth segments, reinforcing its ICE portfolio in India.

This isn’t new territory for HMSI, but the approach is more calibrated than ever before — drawing from deep consumer insight, changing aspirations, and a growing understanding that brand loyalty in India’s commuter space is built on dependability first, and design later.

Two segments, two different customers

The 100cc segment in India is vast, accounting for nearly 29 per cent of the total two-wheeler market. Honda’s Shine 100, launched two years ago, helped the brand capture nearly 15 per cent of the lower-end commuter market. But Honda knew this wasn’t the whole opportunity.

“The 100cc segment is bifurcated," said Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, HMSI. “One is extremely price-sensitive and utility-focused. For this, we already have Shine 100. But 70 per cent of the segment is made up of riders looking beyond basic mobility — they want reliability, durability and a sense of pride."

This is where the Shine 100 Deluxe fits in. With a digital meter, wider fuel tank, five-step adjustable suspension, tubeless tyres, and premium graphics, the Deluxe brings a new level of aspiration to the entry-level commuter. It’s built for daily grind but crafted to look like it belongs to a higher bracket.

“In a segment that contributes to 20 per cent of the overall industry, we see huge potential," added Mathur. “And the timing aligns perfectly with festive season demand."

Honda CB125 Hornet: A style play for Gen Z

At the other end of the commuter spectrum is the 125cc category, where Honda already commands a 51 per cent market share as of Q1 FY25. The SP125 and Shine 125 have long been staples in this space, but consumer expectations have evolved.

“Young buyers no longer want just a motorcycle — they want an expression of identity," Mathur said. “That’s where the CB125 Hornet comes in. It is not only sporty but packed with tech and style features Gen Z cares about."

Golden USD forks, a 4.2-inch TFT digital cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, and distance-to-empty readouts, split seats, LED lighting — all rolled into a package that hits the sweet spot between performance and practicality. With a 0–60 kmph time of 5.4 seconds, it also brings real performance cred to the segment.

Mathur dismissed any fears of cannibalisation within Honda’s portfolio, saying, “These products will bring new customers. There’s enough headroom in both 100cc and 125cc to grow without eating into existing volumes."

No rush, just relevance

Interestingly, HMSI’s recent launches come at a time when India’s two-wheeler industry is slowly but steadily recovering to its pre-COVID levels. Yet Honda has maintained a measured tone in its pursuit of leadership.

Tsutsumu Otani, President, CEO and Managing Director, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), stated during the launch event that Honda contributed nearly 50 per cent of the industry’s growth last fiscal year and that the brand’s focus is on “delivering value, not chasing numbers." Even so, with HMSI’s current market share at 27 per cent, the ambition to close the gap with its former partner Hero MotoCorp is evident.

For Tsutsumu Otani, its more about delivering value than chasing numbers (Mohd Nasir for HT Auto)

“Leadership will be a byproduct of relevance," Mathur emphasised. “If we stay in sync with what the Indian customer needs — be it in design, utility or aspiration — the numbers will follow."

Electrification and a multi-fuel future

Even as it reinforces its ICE playbook, Honda is in no tearing hurry on the electrification front. When senior members of its global two-wheeler leadership team visited India recently, the message was refreshingly candid. Minoru Kato, the head of the Motorcycle business at Honda Motor Company, did not mince words in describing the local EV two-wheeler market as “stagnant" — a space propped up more by subsidies and fuel price anxiety than genuine consumer conviction.

Honda debuted its electric two-wheelers — the Activa e with a swappable battery and the Honda QC1 with a fixed battery — earlier this year. The rollout has been phased, starting with Bengaluru and expanding to Delhi and Mumbai. “We're still in the process of evaluating which battery approach works best for the Indian market," Otani said.

However, HMSI’s road to carbon neutrality, which it plans to achieve by 2050, is not limited to EVs alone. The company is actively pursuing a multi-pathway strategy toward carbon neutrality. This highlights a focus on Flex-fuel technologies, which Honda has already positively executed in Brazil, with more than 7 million flex-fuel two-wheeled vehicles sold so far.

Yogesh Mathur stated that the company's vision is to give customers sustainable options without compromising performance or affordability (Mohd Nasir for HT Auto)

The company has launched its first ethanol-compatible motorcycle in India - the Honda CB300F Flex Fuel - and is now working with governments to clarify policies and incentives around bioethanol-based mobility solutions.

Mathur echoed this broader outlook, stating, “We are not betting on a single technology. Whether it’s EVs, ICE or flex-fuel, our vision is to give customers sustainable options without compromising performance or affordability."

The long game

In many ways, Honda’s 2025 playbook reflects the balancing act many legacy automakers are attempting: doubling down on ICE where it still thrives, while preparing the ground — cautiously but firmly — for an electric and sustainable future.

As Otani succinctly put it during the event, “This is not just about new products. It is about reinforcing Honda’s role in India’s mobility story — across segments, technologies, and generations."

For now, the Shine 100 Deluxe and CB125 Hornet may seem like modest moves. But in the vast chessboard of India’s two-wheeler market, they are strategic placements, meant to consolidate territory and shape perception — one commuter, one aspirational rider at a time.

