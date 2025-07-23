Honda Shine 100 DX unveiled, bookings open from August 1

HT Auto
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 23 Jul 2025, 11:39 am
  • Honda has unveiled in the Shine 100 DX in India, marking its second entry into the 100cc market.

Honda Shine 100 DX is offered in four colours.
The Honda Shine 100 DX has been unveiled in India. This marks the second product for the Japanese two-wheeler maker in the 100cc market. With the new product, Honda aims to strengthen further its hold in the 100cc segment, which contributes to about 29 per cent of the total motorcycle market. The bookings for the new motorcycle will commence from August 1.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

