Honda CB 125 Hornet unveiled, bookings begin from August 1
- The new Honda CB 125 Hornet has been introduced, joining the Shine 100 DX and SP125 in the 125cc segment. Aimed at young consumers, it seeks to expand Honda's 45% market share in this category.
Honda CB 125 Hornet will be offered in four colours.
Honda CB 125 Hornet has been unveiled alongside the Shine 100 DX. The new motorcycle joins the Honda SP125 in the company’s 125cc motorcycle segment. The CB 12 Hornet is aimed at young buyers and combines the legacy of the CB and the Hornet brand. Honda claims that the new CB 125 Hornet will add a new customer base for the bike maker in the 125 cc segment, where it enjoys 45 per cent market share. Bookings will begin from August 1.
First Published Date: 23 Jul 2025, 11:52 am IST
