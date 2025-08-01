hamburger icon
Honda Shine 100 DX Specifications

Honda Shine 100 DX starting price is Rs. 70,507 in India. Honda Shine 100 DX is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 98.98 cc engine. Honda Shine 100 DX mileage is 65 kmpl.
70,507*
Honda Shine 100 DX Specs

Honda Shine 100 DX comes with 98.98 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Shine 100 DX starts at Rs. 70,507 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Honda Shine 100 DX sits

Honda Shine 100 DX Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
10 L
Length
1955 mm
Ground Clearance
168 mm
Wheelbase
1245 mm
Kerb Weight
103 kg
Height
1050 mm
Saddle Height
786 mm
Width
754 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
front :-2.75 - 17, rear :-3.00 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
85 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
7.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.049 mm
Max Torque
8.04 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
98.98 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
47 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Twin 5-Setps Adjustable
Body Graphics
Yes

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Projector Headlights
Yes
Headlight
Halogen

Honda Shine 100 DX User Reviews & Ratings

4.7
3 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
0
3 & aboverating star
0
4 & aboverating star
1
5 ratingrating star
2
Write a Review
It is good to look at
It offers good mileage, strong performance, an updated engine with great features, and is excellent value for money.
By: Umasankar (Sept 15, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Good Bike of daily use
"It runs great on the road, and the lock system is also excellent. The cooler works well, and it suits my personality too. It’s perfect for daily use and good enough for playing Free Fire as well.
By: Ajay Prajapati (Aug 1, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Looking good design and comfortable
The bike has a good design and a comfortable seat and ride. The new colors are attractive, and the seat length is excellent. Overall, it's a great bike.
By: Pravinsinh Chauhan (Aug 1, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

Honda Shine 100 DX Variants & Price List

Honda Shine 100 DX price starts at ₹ 70,507 .

70,507*
98.98 cc
7.38 PS
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

