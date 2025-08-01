Honda Shine 100 DX comes with 98.98 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Shine 100 DX starts at Rs. 70,507 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Honda Shine 100 DX sits in the Commuter Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Honda Shine 100 DX price starts at ₹ 70,507 .
₹70,507*
98.98 cc
7.38 PS
