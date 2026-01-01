hamburger icon
Shine 100 DXPriceMileageSpecifications
Honda Shine 100 DX Front Right View
1/16
Honda Shine 100 DX Right View
2/16
Honda Shine 100 DX Engine View
3/16
Honda Shine 100 DX Esp Techonology View
4/16
Honda Shine 100 DX Front Tyre View
5/16
Honda Shine 100 DX Fuel Tank View
View all Images
6/16

Honda Shine 100 DX STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
82,192*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
122 Offers Available
Check Offers
Honda Shine 100 DX Key Specs
Engine98.98 cc
View all Shine 100 DX specs and features

Shine 100 DX STD

Shine 100 DX STD Prices

The Shine 100 DX STD, is listed at ₹82,192 (ex-showroom).

Shine 100 DX STD Mileage

All variants of the Shine 100 DX offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Shine 100 DX STD Colours

The Shine 100 DX STD is available in 3 colour options: Geny Gray Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black.

Shine 100 DX STD Engine and Transmission

The Shine 100 DX STD is powered by a 98.98 cc engine.

Shine 100 DX STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Shine 100 DX's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Shine 100 priced ₹63.19 Thousands or the Hero HF Deluxe Pro priced ₹69.23 Thousands.

Shine 100 DX STD Specs & Features

The Shine 100 DX STD has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, Low Battery Indicator, Low Fuel Indicator and Projector Headlights.

Honda Shine 100 DX STD Price

Shine 100 DX STD

₹ 82,192*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
70,507
RTO
5,640
Insurance
6,045
On-Road Price in Delhi
82,192
EMI@1,767/mo
Add to Compare
122 offers Available
Close

Honda Shine 100 DX STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
10 L
Length
1955 mm
Ground Clearance
168 mm
Wheelbase
1245 mm
Kerb Weight
103 kg
Height
1050 mm
Saddle Height
786 mm
Width
754 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
front :-2.75 - 17, rear :-3.00 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
85 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
7.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.049 mm
Max Torque
8.04 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
98.98 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
47 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Twin 5-Setps Adjustable

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Projector Headlights
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Honda Shine 100 DX STD Offers
Bring Home Honda Shine 100 DX : Low ROI Starting f...
Applicable on shine-100-dxstd variant
Expiring on 28 Feb
View Offer
View All Offers
Honda Shine 100 DX STD EMI
EMI1,590 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
73,972
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
73,972
Interest Amount
21,425
Payable Amount
95,397

Honda Shine 100 DX Alternatives

Honda Shine 100

Honda Shine 100

63,191Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Shine 100 DXvsShine 100
Hero HF Deluxe Pro

Hero HF Deluxe Pro

69,235Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Shine 100 DXvsHF Deluxe Pro
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

74,152 - 76,437Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Shine 100 DXvsSplendor Plus
Bajaj Platina 110

Bajaj Platina 110

69,284 - 74,214Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Shine 100 DXvsPlatina 110
TVS Radeon

TVS Radeon

55,100 - 77,900Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Shine 100 DXvsRadeon
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

68,077 - 90,989Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Shine 100 DXvsPulsar 125 Neon

Popular Commuter Bikes

Bajaj Freedom

Bajaj Freedom

90,272 - 1.1 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Freedom Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

68,077 - 90,989Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Pulsar 125 Neon Price in Delhi
BMW CE-02

BMW CE-02

4.49 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
CE-02 Price in Delhi
GT Force Texa

GT Force Texa

1.2 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Texa Price in Delhi
Hero Glamour X

Hero Glamour X

82,967 - 92,186Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Glamour X Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Commuter Bikess

view all specs and features

Popular Honda Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Honda Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details