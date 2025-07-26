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HomeCompare BikesXoom 110 vs NTORQ 125

Hero Xoom 110 vs TVS NTORQ 125

In 2026 Hero Xoom 110 or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs. 72,351 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Xoom 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 53.4 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Xoom 110 vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xoom 110 Ntorq 125
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 72,351₹ 82,500
Mileage53.4 kmpl47 to 50 kmpl
Engine Capacity110.9 cc124.8 cc
Power8.15 PS PS9.5-10.2 PS PS

Filters
Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110
VX (OBD-2B)
₹72,351*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125
Disc
₹82,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Xoom 110 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.2 L5.8 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm155 mm
Length
1881 mm1861 mm
Wheelbase
1300 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg111 kg
Height
1118 mm1164 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
770 mm770 mm
Width
717 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-100/80-12Front :-100/80-12,Rear :- 110/80-12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
87 kmph-
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm9.5 PS @ 7000 rpm
Max Torque
8.70 Nm @ 5750 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke, SI engineSingle Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Dry, CentrifugalAutomatic Centrifugal Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
Variomatic DriveCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTelescopic Suspension with Hydraulic Dampers
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing With Spring Loaded Hydraulic DamperCoil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes21 L
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
84,22497,834
Ex-Showroom Price
72,35182,500
RTO
5,7889,153
Insurance
6,0856,181
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8102,102

NTORQ 125 Comparison with other bikes

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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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