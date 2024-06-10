Tiger 1200PriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsOffersDealersEMINews
Triumph Tiger 1200 Right Side View
View all Images

TRIUMPH Tiger 1200

Launched in May 2022

5.0
1 Review
Review & Win ₹2000
₹17 - 21.89 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

Tiger 1200 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1160.0 cc

Tiger 1200: 1160.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 17.96 kmpl

Tiger 1200: 19.6 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 139.96 ps

Tiger 1200: 150.0 ps

Speed

Category Average: 211.0 kmph

Tiger 1200: 220.0 kmph

View all Tiger 1200 Specs and Features

Triumph Tiger 1200 Latest Update

Latest News:

Triumph Tiger 1200 gets fresh updates. Check out what has changed
2025 Triumph Tiger 1200 range launched in India, prices start at ₹19.39 lakh

Triumph Tiger 1200 Price:

Triumph Tiger 1200 is priced between Rs. 17 - 21.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Triumph Tiger 1200?

Read More Read More Icon
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Tiger 1200.
VS
Triumph Tiger 1200
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Select a feature you want to compare:
Engine
Rear Tyre View
Front Brake View
Fuel Tank
Tap here to expand
Triumph Tiger 1200 Variants
Triumph Tiger 1200 price starts at ₹ 17 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 21.89 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Read More
5 Variants Available
Tiger 1200 XCx BS6₹17 Lakhs*
1215 cc
Clock: Digital
ABS: Dual Channel
Check Offers
Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 GT Pro₹19.38 Lakhs*
1160 cc
220 kmph
Call/SMS Alerts
Instrument Console: Digital
Seat Type: Split
Battery Capacity: 12 V/ 8 Ah
Clock: Digital
ABS: Dual Channel
View More
Check Offers
Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 Rally Pro₹20.39 Lakhs*
1160 cc
220 kmph
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock: Digital
Instrument Console: Digital
Seat Type: Split
Battery Capacity: 12 V/ 8 Ah
ABS: Dual Channel
View More
Check Offers
Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 GT Explorer₹20.89 Lakhs*
1160 cc
220 kmph
Seat Type: Single
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock: Digital
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 12 V/ 8 Ah
ABS: Dual Channel
View More
Check Offers
Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer₹21.89 Lakhs*
1160 cc
220 kmph
Seat Type: Split
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock: Digital
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 12 V/ 8 Ah
ABS: Dual Channel
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Triumph Tiger 1200 Images

11 images
View All Tiger 1200 Images

Triumph Tiger 1200 Colours

Triumph Tiger 1200 is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Carnival red
Jet black
Matt khaki
Matt sandstorm
Sapphire black
Snowdonia white

Triumph Tiger 1200 Specifications and Features

Max Power150 PS
Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes
Max Torque130 Nm
Mileage19.6 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
HeadlightLED
Engine1160.0 cc
Max Speed220 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Tiger 1200 specs and features

Triumph Tiger 1200 comparison with similar bikes

Triumph Tiger 1200
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250
BMW R 1250 GS
Ducati DesertX
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure
BMW S 1000 XR
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure
Ducati Multistrada V2
Suzuki Hayabusa
₹17 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹15.96 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹16.9 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹20.55 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹18.33 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹22.5 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹22.5 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹22.95 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹16.36 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹16.9 Lakhs*
Check Offers
Power
150 PS
Power
99.2 PS
Power
152.2 PS
Power
136 PS
Power
111.52 PS
Power
136 PS
Power
165 PS
Power
145.4 PS
Power
114.5 PS
Power
190 PS
Torque
130 Nm
Torque
103 Nm
Torque
127 Nm
Torque
143 Nm
Torque
92 Nm
Torque
143 Nm
Torque
114 Nm
Torque
149 Nm
Torque
94 Nm
Torque
150 Nm
Engine
1160 cc
Engine
1082.96 cc
Engine
1252 cc
Engine
1254 cc
Engine
937 cc
Engine
1254 cc
Engine
999 cc
Engine
1300 cc
Engine
937 cc
Engine
1340 cc
Kerb Weight
245 kg
Kerb Weight
249 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
249 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
268 kg
Kerb Weight
226 kg
Kerb Weight
269 kg
Kerb Weight
222 kg
Kerb Weight
266 kg
Length
-
Length
2307 mm
Length
2265 mm
Length
2207 mm
Length
-
Length
2270 mm
Length
2333 mm
Length
-
Length
2269 mm
Length
2180 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminum
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Sports Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Tourer Bikes
Currently viewingTiger 1200 vs CRF1100L Africa TwinTiger 1200 vs Harley Davidson Pan America 1250Tiger 1200 vs R 1250 GSTiger 1200 vs DesertXTiger 1200 vs R 1250 GS AdventureTiger 1200 vs S 1000 XRTiger 1200 vs R 1300 GS AdventureTiger 1200 vs Multistrada V2Tiger 1200 vs Hayabusa
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.
Triumph Tiger 1200 Offers
Delhi
Bring Home Triumph Vehicle and Get Rate of interes...
Applicable on tiger1200tiger-1200-gt-pro & 3 more variants
Expiring on 11 Apr
View Offer
View All Offers

Triumph Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
One Triumph, Kailash Colony
A 14, Near Kailash Colony Metro Station,Delhi 110048
+91 - 8588943764
See All Triumph Dealers in Delhi

Popular Triumph Bikes

View all Triumph Bikes
View all Upcoming Triumph Bikes

Triumph Tiger 1200 EMI

Select Variant:
XCx BS6
1215 cc | 141 PS @ 9350 rpm
₹ 17 Lakhs*
Select Variant
XCx BS6
1215 cc | 141 PS @ 9350 rpm
₹17 Lakhs*
Tiger 1200 GT Pro
150 PS @ 9000 rpm | 220 kmph | 360 km
₹19.38 Lakhs*
Tiger 1200 Rally Pro
Digital | 220 kmph | 360 km
₹20.19 Lakhs*
Tiger 1200 GT Explorer
150 PS @ 9000 rpm | 220 kmph | 540 km
₹20.69 Lakhs*
Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer
150 PS @ 9000 rpm | 220 kmph | 540 km
₹21.69 Lakhs*
EMI ₹26496.56/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Triumph Tiger 1200 User Reviews & Ratings

5
1 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
0
5 rating
1
Write a Review
Beast is on the road
Triump tiger 1200 is a beast and ossum road presence with good engine and good service and it is a wonderful bike worth of its priceBy: Eshwar (Jun 10, 2024)
Read Full Review

Explore Other Options

Adventure Tourer Bikes
Adventure Tourer Bikes Above 5 Lakhs
Upcoming Adventure Tourer Bikes
Cars & BikesNew BikesTriumph BikesTriumph Tiger 1200