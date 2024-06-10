Triumph Tiger 1200 Price:
Triumph Tiger 1200 is priced between Rs. 17 - 21.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
How many variants are there for Triumph Tiger 1200?
Triumph Tiger 1200 Price:
Triumph Tiger 1200 is priced between Rs. 17 - 21.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
How many variants are there for Triumph Tiger 1200?
The Triumph Tiger 1200 is available in 5 variants - XCx BS6, Tiger 1200 GT Pro, Tiger 1200 Rally Pro, Tiger 1200 GT Explorer, Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer.
What are the Triumph Tiger 1200 colour options?
Triumph Tiger 1200 comes in six colour options: Carnival Red, Jet Black, Matt Khaki, Matt Sandstorm, Sapphire Black, Snowdonia White.
What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Triumph Tiger 1200?
Triumph Tiger 1200 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1160.0 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.
Which are the major rivals of Triumph Tiger 1200?
Triumph Tiger 1200 rivals are Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin, Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250, Suzuki V-Strom 1050, BMW R 1250 GS, Ducati DesertX, BMW R 1250 GS Adventure.
What is the mileage of Triumph Tiger 1200?
Triumph Tiger 1200 comes with a mileage of 19.6 kmpl (Company claimed).