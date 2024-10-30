Triumph Tiger 1200 gets fresh updates. Check out what has changed

Triumph has recently launched the updated 2025 Tiger 1200 GT and Rally variants in the Indian markets. The 2025 Triumph Tiger 1200 is the one of the best adventure motorcycles that the Triumph brand has on offer and now it gets better with a new set of features. The two-wheeler now also gets refinements in terms of the engine and overall comfort.

The 2025 Triumph Tiger 1200 range has been launched in India starting from ₹19.39 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards bringing new upgrades to the bike maker’

1 Triumph Tiger 1200: Engine The Triumph Tiger 1200 gets the same 1160 cc, 3 cylinder engine but with more refinements this time. This unit has been balanced and recalibrated to help mute vibrations from the motor. The delivery of low-end torque has also been improved along with increased smoothness while accelerating and decelerating. The manufacturer also claims that they have updated the clutch with a new design which makes changing the gear to first smoother.

2 Triumph Tiger 1200: Features The 2025 Triumph Tiger comes fitted with an updated kit including a keyless ignition, a 7-inch TFT display with Bluetooth as well as app connectivity options and up to six riding modes including- Rain, Road, Sport, Off-Road, Off Road Pro and a user defined mode. It further gets heated grips, seats and a TPMS system on the top spec Explorer variants.

3 Triumph Tiger 1200: Comfort The seat has been flattened for better riding comfort and there is also an optional seat that sits even lower available as an accessory for the Tiger 1200. The bike now also gets a longer clutch lever for improved finger comfort. The foot-pegs of the motorcycle have also been raised to allow for better cornering and improved ground clearances.

4 Triumph Tiger 1200: Suspension The front suspension gets the premium Showa semi-active suspension which is set up for dynamic rider control whereas at the rear the bike gets Active Preload Reduction feature across the Tiger 1200 range. This feature allows the rider to reduce the rear suspension preload while slowing to a stop, simply by pressing the ‘Home’ button on the switch cube for one second.

5 Triumph Tiger 1200: Variants, colours and pricing There are a total of four variants available for the Tiger 1200 including, Tiger 1200 GT Pro, GT Explorer, Rally Pro and Rally Explorer. The entry-level Tiger 1200 GT Pro is priced at ₹19.39 lakh, while the Tiger 1200 GT Explorer is priced at ₹20.88 lakh. The Tiger 1200 Rally Pro starts at ₹20.38 lakh and the Rally Explorer variant is priced at ₹21.88 lakh. (All of the mentioned pricing is ex-showroom) The colours on offer for the GT variants include a new Carnival Red, Snowdonia White and Sapphire Black. Whereas the Rally variants get a new Matt Sandstorm, Jet Black and Matt Khaki options.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: