What is the on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa in Dehradun? The on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Dehradun is Rs. 18.89 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa in Dehradun? The RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Dehradun amount to Rs. 1.47 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Dehradun? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Dehradun is Rs. 38,295.