What is the on-road price of Suzuki GSX-8R in Dhule? The on-road price of Suzuki GSX-8R STD in Dhule is Rs. 10.75 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Suzuki GSX-8R in Dhule? The RTO charges for Suzuki GSX-8R STD in Dhule amount to Rs. 1.12 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Suzuki GSX-8R in Dhule? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Suzuki GSX-8R in Dhule is Rs. 21,790.