The new Interceptor 650 Twin reimagines the sun-drenched California beach lifestyle, inspired by the classic 1960s Interceptor. This modern classic combines timeless design and contemporary performance by combining the essence of a British roadster with a dash of a California Desert Racer. Orange Crush, Silver Spectre, Mark 3, Ravishing Red, Baker Express, and Glitter & Dust are the six colors that it is available in.



Looks and built:



Basic features include a halogen headlamp, bulb tail lights, and bulb turn indicators on the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 BS6. It has a digital inset and a twin-pod analogue instrument console. The speedometer, tachometer, digital fuel gauge, and odometer are all located on the console. It comes with a finely finished fuel tank on both sides with the Royal Enfield Emblem and chrome finishes the Monza-style fuel filler cap.



Riding ergonomics:



The underpinnings of the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 BS6 remain the same as before. A twin-cradle frame, telescopic forks, and dual gas-charged shock absorbers are included in the new Interceptor 650. It offers a comfortable upright commanding riding position because of its large braced handlebars. The ergonomic triangle formed by the handlebar, low seat, and footpeg position is set up for comfort.



Engine and Power:



The same 647.9cc air-cooled and fuel-injected engine powers the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 BS6. It has the same 47 PS and 52 Nm of torque as its BS4 predecessor. It has a 6-speed manual transmission with a slipper clutch. To achieve optimum throttle response across the rpm range, a twin throttle-body teamed with a highly precise Bosch fuel injection system and an EMS tune are included. The Interceptor 650 has a top speed of 160km/h and takes about 7 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h. It has a motorway fuel efficiency of roughly 28 kmpl.



Safety Features:



As far as safety goes, Interceptor 650 includes a 320mm front and 240mm rear disc brake. Brembo-derived twin-piston calipers on a floating front disc, along with Bosch dual-channel ABS, give dependable braking. It rides on 18-inch aluminum wheels that are wrapped with Ceat Zoom Cruze tyres. Read MoreRead Less