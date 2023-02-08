Interceptor 650PriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersEMINewsVideos
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Front Left View
ROYAL ENFIELD Interceptor 650

4.3
4 Reviews
₹3.03 - 3.31 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 440.0 cc

Interceptor 650: 647.95 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 30.4 kmpl

Interceptor 650: 25 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 33.88 ps

Interceptor 650: 47.4 ps

Speed

Category Average: 145.0 kmph

Interceptor 650: 169.0 kmph

About Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

Latest Update

  • Royal Enfield starts delivering Bear 650, a scrambler version of Interceptor 650 across India
  • BSA Gold Star 650 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Which bike you should buy?

    Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Read More
    Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Variants
    Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 price starts at ₹ 3.03 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 3.31 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
    7 Variants Available
    Canyon Red₹3.03 Lakhs*
    647.95 cc
    169 kmph
    Clock
    Battery Capacity: 12 V, 12 Ah
    ABS
    Cali Green₹3.03 Lakhs*
    647.95 cc
    169 kmph
    Seat Type: Split
    Instrument Console: Semi-Digital
    Battery Capacity: 12 Ah
    Sunset Strip₹3.11 Lakhs*
    647.95 cc
    169 kmph
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Semi-Digital
    Battery Capacity: 12 V, 12Ah
    ABS
    View More
    Black Pearl₹3.11 Lakhs*
    647.95 cc
    169 kmph
    Seat Type: Split
    Instrument Console: Semi-Digital
    Black Ray₹3.21 Lakhs*
    647.95 cc
    169 kmph
    Seat Type: Split
    Instrument Console: Semi-Digital
    Barcelona Blue₹3.21 Lakhs*
    647.95 cc
    169 kmph
    Seat Type: Split
    Instrument Console: Semi-Digital
    Mark 2₹3.31 Lakhs*
    647.95 cc
    169 kmph
    Clock
    Battery Capacity: 12 V, 12 Ah
    ABS
    Instrument Console: Semi-Digital
    View More
    Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Expert Review

    By: Paarth Khatri

    Riding gear is an essential component of motorcycling, providing critical protection and comfort for riders. A well-chosen set of gear can significantly reduce the risk of injury in the event of an accident, while also enhancing the overall riding experience. From helmets and gloves to jackets, pants, and boots, riding gear comes in various styles and materials to suit different riding styles, climates, and preferences.

    While people do incorporate riding jackets, gloves and helmets for their daily commute, several times they skim out on a pair of riding shoes. This is mostly because riding shoes mostly have a function over form design and they do look out of place, for instance in an office environment or when you are out just meeting your friends to catch up.

    READ MORE

    Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Images

    12 images
    Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Colours

    Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is available in the 7 Colours in India.

    Barcelona blue
    Black pearl
    Black ray
    Cali green
    Canyon red
    Mark two
    Sunset strip

    Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Specifications and Features

    Max Power47.4 PS
    Body TypeCruiser Bikes
    Charging PointYes
    Mileage25 kmpl
    Headlight Halogen
    Engine647.95 cc
    Max Speed169 kmph
    Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 comparison with similar bikes

    Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
    BSA Gold Star 650
    Harley-Davidson X440
    QJ Motor SRV 300
    Keeway K-Light 250V
    ₹3.03 Lakhs*
    ₹3 Lakhs*
    ₹2.4 Lakhs*
    ₹3.19 Lakhs*
    ₹2.89 Lakhs*
    Power
    47.4 PS
    Power
    45.6 PS
    Power
    27.37 PS
    Power
    30.72 PS
    Power
    18.9 PS
    Torque
    52.3 Nm
    Torque
    55 Nm
    Torque
    38 Nm
    Torque
    26 Nm
    Torque
    19 Nm
    Engine
    647.95 cc
    Engine
    652 cc
    Engine
    440 cc
    Engine
    296 cc
    Engine
    249 cc
    Kerb Weight
    202 kg
    Kerb Weight
    213 kg
    Kerb Weight
    190.5 kg
    Kerb Weight
    164 kg
    Kerb Weight
    179 Kg
    Length
    2122 mm
    Length
    2206 mm
    Length
    2168 mm
    Length
    2110 mm
    Length
    2230 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Currently viewingInterceptor 650 vs Gold Star 650Interceptor 650 vs X440Interceptor 650 vs SRV 300Interceptor 650 vs K-Light 250V
    Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Videos

    Super Meteor vs Interceptor: Comparison between Royal Enfield's two 650cc bikes
    8 Feb 2023
    Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Road test review
    20 Jan 2023

    Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

    Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 User Reviews & Ratings

    4.25
    4 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    1
    4 & above
    1
    5 rating
    2
    Perfect Highway Motorcycle with Killer Looks
    It's the best-in-class motorcycle under ?4 lakhs, offering 650cc parallel-twin engine. It's built for long rides and delivers best experience.By: Gourav Mishra (Jan 11, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    royal look
    Royal look high performance look ,suitable for indian roads,amazing driving experience,great looks,stylish looksBy: san (Oct 27, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Its best for long tours
    Its about the looks this bike looks very aggressive and powerfull and i love this bike so mucb an good By: Mohammed Rayyan ahmed (Aug 12, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect Highway Cruiser with beast looks .
    The Orange Crush Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 combines vintage charm with modern flair through its vibrant design and retro aesthetics. Powered by a 648cc parallel-twin engine delivering 47 horsepower and 52 Nm of torque, it offers a smooth and responsive ride. The 6-speed gearbox ensures precise shifts, making it suitable for both city and highway rides. Its comfortable upright riding position and effective suspension system enhance long-distance comfort and overall ride quality. This bike is a perfect blend of style, performance, and comfort, making it a standout choice for riders.By: Hetal (Jun 13, 2024)
    Read Full Review

