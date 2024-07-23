Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 based scrambler leaked, will launch soon

Royal Enfield is prepping to expand its 650 cc motorcycle lineup with the launch of a new scrambler motorcycle. It will be based on the Interceptor 650 which might be the most popular 650 cc motorcycle in the brand's lineup. There is a possibility that the production version of the new motorcycle will be called Interceptor Bear 650. There is a possibility that Royal Enfield will launch the Interceptor Bear at the Motoverse later this year.

The company has filed a design patent for the Interceptor Bear 650 and it revealed that the motorcycle will share the chassis with the Interceptor 650. However, there would be different springs at the rear with more travel and upside-down forks in the front as well. There is a possibility that Royal Enfield bring Showa to do the fine-tuning of the suspension setup. Being a scrambler, the motorcycle is running on spoked wheels with dual-purpose tyres.

The LED headlamp is taken from other 650 cc motorcycles. It does not offer the best illumination at night, the turn indicators are LEDs and have a similar design to the Himalayan 450. However, the Bear 650 does get a circular LED tail lamp whereas the Himalayan 450's tail lamp is integrated into the turn indicators. The bodywork is minimal with a new side panel on the side.

Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 specs

Powering the Interceptor Bear 650 will be the same 648 cc, air-oil cooled parallel twin engine with a 270-degree crank. It puts out around 47 bhp of max power and 52 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a slick-shifting 6-speed gearbox. There is a possibility that for the Bear 650, Royal Enfield uses a different sprocket size. There is also a new single-sided exhaust that might take away some of the road presence that dual exhausts give but the single-sided unit should be significantly lighter. As of now, the dual exhausts weigh almost close to 10 kg.

