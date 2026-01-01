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Interceptor 650PriceMileageSpecifications
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Front Left View
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Front Right View
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Left View
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Rear Left View
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Rear Right View
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Rear View
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Chrome

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
4.22 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Key Specs
Engine647.95 cc
View all Interceptor 650 specs and features

Interceptor 650 Chrome

Interceptor 650 Chrome Prices

The Interceptor 650 Chrome, is listed at ₹4.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Interceptor 650 Chrome Mileage

All variants of the Interceptor 650 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Interceptor 650 Chrome Colours

The Interceptor 650 Chrome is available in 7 colour options: Barcelona Blue, Black Pearl, Black Ray, Cali Green, Canyon Red, Mark Two, Sunset Strip.

Interceptor 650 Chrome Engine and Transmission

The Interceptor 650 Chrome is powered by a 647.95 cc engine.

Interceptor 650 Chrome vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Interceptor 650's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 priced ₹3.65 Lakhs or the Royal Enfield Classic 650 priced between ₹3.61 Lakhs - 3.75 Lakhs.

Interceptor 650 Chrome Specs & Features

The Interceptor 650 Chrome has Low Battery Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Low Fuel Indicator, Pillion Seat, Pillion Grab Rail, Kill Switch, Rear Footpegs, Roadside Assistance and USB Charging Port.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Chrome Price

Interceptor 650 Chrome

₹4.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,69,137
RTO
29,530
Insurance
23,631
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,22,298
EMI@9,077/mo
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Chrome Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13.7 L
Fuel Tank Reserve Capacity
2.7 L
Length
2119 mm
Ground Clearance
174 mm
Wheelbase
1398 mm
Kerb Weight
218 kg
Height
1067 mm
Width
835 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Front Caliper
2 Piston
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Tyre Pressure
32 psi
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-R18
Rear Caliper
1 Piston
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Tyre Pressure
36 psi
Tyre Type
Tube
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
212 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
47.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
67.8 mm
Max Torque
52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Spark Plugs
1 Per Cylinder
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
647.95 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Inline Twin Cylinder, 4 Stroke / SOHC
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 5 Up
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
78 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Twin Gas Charged Shock Absorbers With Adjustable Preload
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 12AH
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen Bulb
Vehicle Warranty
3 Years or 40,000 Km

Features and Safety

Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Malfunction Indicator
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pillion Seat
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Kill Switch
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Roadside Assistance
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Chrome EMI
EMI8,169 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
3,80,068
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
3,80,068
Interest Amount
1,10,081
Payable Amount
4,90,149

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 other Variants

Interceptor 650 STD

₹3.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,37,909
RTO
27,032
Insurance
23,141
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,88,082
EMI@8,341/mo
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Close

Interceptor 650 Custom

₹3.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,46,836
RTO
27,746
Insurance
23,281
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,97,863
EMI@8,552/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Interceptor 650 Blacked Out

₹4.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,57,987
RTO
28,638
Insurance
23,456
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,10,081
EMI@8,814/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Interceptor 650 Mark 2

₹4.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,62,762
RTO
29,551
Insurance
21,719
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,14,032
EMI@8,899/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Alternatives

Royal Enfield Bullet 650

Royal Enfield Bullet 650

3.65 Lakhs
Interceptor 650vsBullet 650
Royal Enfield Classic 650

Royal Enfield Classic 650

3.61 - 3.75 Lakhs
Interceptor 650vsClassic 650
BSA Gold Star 650

BSA Gold Star 650

3.1 - 3.45 Lakhs
+1
Interceptor 650vsGold Star 650
Harley-Davidson X440 T

Harley-Davidson X440 T

2.86 Lakhs
Interceptor 650vsX440 T
Keeway V302C

Keeway V302C

4.22 Lakhs
Interceptor 650vsV302C
QJ Motor SRV 300

QJ Motor SRV 300

3.19 Lakhs Onwards
Interceptor 650vsSRV 300

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