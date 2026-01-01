|Engine
|647.95 cc
The Interceptor 650 Blacked Out, is listed at ₹4.10 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Interceptor 650 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Interceptor 650 Blacked Out is available in 7 colour options: Barcelona Blue, Black Pearl, Black Ray, Cali Green, Canyon Red, Mark Two, Sunset Strip.
The Interceptor 650 Blacked Out is powered by a 647.95 cc engine.
In the Interceptor 650's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 priced ₹3.65 Lakhs or the Triumph Bonneville T40 priced between ₹2.55 Lakhs - 2.8 Lakhs.
The Interceptor 650 Blacked Out has Low Battery Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Low Fuel Indicator, Pillion Seat, Pillion Grab Rail, Kill Switch, Rear Footpegs, Roadside Assistance and USB Charging Port.