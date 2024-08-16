BSA Gold Star 650 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Which bike you should buy?

Classic Legends have brought back the BSA brand to the Indian market. Not only this, but BSA has also brought back the Gold Star . The motorcycle has already been on sale in the global market and it has finally made its way to our country where it will be competing directly against the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. Here is a quick comparison between the two motorcycles.

BSA Gold Star 650 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Looks

In terms of look, both motorcycles have a retro design language. The Gold Star has a more classic design language whereas the Interceptor 650 is designed as a roaster. However, the Interceptor now does get a bit of modern elements such as an LED headlamp and alloy wheels.

BSA Gold Star 650 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Specs

The Gold Star 650 is equipped with a 652 cc engine that features a liquid-cooled, DOHC, four-valve configuration, producing a maximum power output of 45 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 55 Nm at 4,000 rpm. However, it is fitted with a 5-speed transmission rather than a 6-speed gearbox.

When compared, the Interceptor 650 gets a 648cc parallel-twin, four-stroke, single overhead cam, air/oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This powertrain generates a maximum output of 47 bhp at 7,150 rpm and achieves a peak torque of 52 Nm at 5,250 rpm. Furthermore, this engine is mated to a six-speed transmission.

BSA Gold Star 650 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Hardware

TheBSA Gold Star is constructed with a tubular steel frame, featuring a dual-cradle design, complemented by a 41mm telescopic fork and twin shock absorbers for its suspension system. For braking, it is equipped with a single 320mm disc at the front, along with a 255mm disc at the rear. The motorcycle has a fuel tank capacity of 12 litres and weighs 213kg.

In comparison, the Interceptor 650, which is a key competitor, also employs a tubular steel frame. Its suspension system consists of a 41mm front fork with 110mm of travel and twin coil-over shocks providing 88mm of travel. The Interceptor boasts a ground clearance of 174mm, with a fuel capacity of 13.7 litres and a total weight of 202kg.

BSA Gold Star 650 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Price

The Gold Star gets an introductory pricing for now. It starts at ₹2.99 lakh and goes up to ₹3.35 lakh. On the other hand, the Interceptor 650 is priced between ₹3.03 lakh and ₹3.31 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

