What is the on-road price of Royal Enfield Classic 350 in Almora? The on-road price of Royal Enfield Classic 350 Halcyon in Almora is Rs. 2.28 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Royal Enfield Classic 350 in Almora? The RTO charges for Royal Enfield Classic 350 Halcyon in Almora amount to Rs. 18,933, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Royal Enfield Classic 350 in Almora? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Royal Enfield Classic 350 in Almora is Rs. 4,558.