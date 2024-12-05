What is the on-road price of Ola Electric S1 Z in Indore? The on-road price of Ola Electric S1 Z Plus in Indore is Rs. 68,248, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What is the EMI for Ola Electric S1 Z in Indore? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Ola Electric S1 Z in Indore is Rs. 1,277.