Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor On Road Price in Jaipur

1.6 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Jaipur
Ferrato Disruptor Price in Jaipur

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 1.66 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor STD₹ 1.66 Lakhs
...Read More

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor Variant Wise Price List in Jaipur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹1.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
95 Kmph
129 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,59,999
Insurance
6,129
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Jaipur)
1,66,128
    Okaya EV News

    Ferrato Disruptor has a sporty design language with a full fairing.
    Okaya launches premium flagship Ferrato Disruptor at 1.60 lakh. Check details
    2 May 2024
    First teaser of the upcoming electric motorcycle from Ferrato.
    Okaya EV's Ferrato opens pre-bookings for their upcoming electric motorcycle
    27 Apr 2024
    First teaser of the upcoming electric motorcycle from Ferrato.
    Okaya EV's Ferrato to launch its first electric motorcycle on 2nd May
    25 Apr 2024
    Ferrato is working on two electric motorcycles and an electric scooter.
    Okaya EV's Ferrato teases its first electric motorcycle
    13 Apr 2024
    Okaya EV has revealed the new logo of Ferrato brand.
    Okaya EV's Ferrato teases 2 new electric motorcycles and 1 electric scooter
    23 Mar 2024
