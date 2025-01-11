Faast F2BPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsEMINews
Okaya EV Faast F2B Rear Left View
View all Images

OKAYA EV Faast F2B

Launched in Feb 2023

₹94,998**Ex-showroom price
Faast F2B Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 63.09 kmph

Faast F2B: 75.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 113.45 km

Faast F2B: 82.5 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.41 hrs

Faast F2B: 3.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 2.43 kwh

Faast F2B: 2.2 kwh

Okaya EV Faast F2B Variants
Okaya EV Faast F2B price starts at ₹ 94,998 .
1 Variant Available
STD₹94,998*
75 Kmph
80 Km
Clock
Seat Type: Single
Battery Capacity: 2.2 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Reverse Assist
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Okaya EV Faast F2B Pros & Cons

Pros

Cons

Okaya EV Faast F2B Images

11 images
Okaya EV Faast F2B Specifications and Features

Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity2.2 kWh
Charging PointYes
Mobile ConnectivityNo
Range80-85 km
HeadlightYes
Charging Time3-4 Hours
Okaya EV Faast F2B comparison with similar bikes

Okaya EV Faast F2B
Okaya EV Faast F2T
Stella Automobili Buzz
Tunwal Roma S
Flycon T3
Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus
Hero Electric Optima
Evtric Ride
Enigma Crink V1
ADMS Maevel
₹94,998*
₹94,998*
₹95,000*
₹95,000*
₹89,999*
₹95,605*
₹83,300*
₹94,733*
₹96,835*
₹97,000*
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
5-6 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-7 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
6 Hours 50 Minutes
Charging Time
3.5 Hours
Charging Time
5-7 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hrs.
Range
80 Km
Range
80-85 Km
Range
90 km
Range
60-70 km
Range
140-180 Km
Range
80-110 km
Range
135 km
Range
100 km
Range
120 km
Range
70-100 km
Motor Power
2500 W
Motor Power
1200 W
Motor Power
2 kW
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
2000 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
1.2 kW
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
-
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
-
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Currently viewingFaast F2B vs Faast F2TFaast F2B vs BuzzFaast F2B vs Roma SFaast F2B vs T3Faast F2B vs EasyGo PlusFaast F2B vs OptimaFaast F2B vs RideFaast F2B vs Crink V1Faast F2B vs Maevel
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Okaya EV Bikes

Okaya EV Faast F2B EMI

Select Variant:
STD
75 Kmph | 80 Km
₹ 94,998*
EMI ₹1545.51/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
