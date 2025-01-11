Launched in Feb 2023
Category Average: 63.09 kmph
Faast F2B: 75.0 kmph
Category Average: 113.45 km
Faast F2B: 82.5 km
Category Average: 4.41 hrs
Faast F2B: 3.5 hrs
Category Average: 2.43 kwh
Faast F2B: 2.2 kwh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|2.2 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|No
|Range
|80-85 km
|Headlight
|Yes
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
Okaya EV Faast F2B
₹94,998*
₹94,998*
₹95,000*
₹95,000*
₹89,999*
₹95,605*
₹83,300*
₹94,733*
₹96,835*
₹97,000*
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
5-6 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-7 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
6 Hours 50 Minutes
Charging Time
3.5 Hours
Charging Time
5-7 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hrs.
Range
80 Km
Range
80-85 Km
Range
90 km
Range
60-70 km
Range
140-180 Km
Range
80-110 km
Range
135 km
Range
100 km
Range
120 km
Range
70-100 km
Motor Power
2500 W
Motor Power
1200 W
Motor Power
2 kW
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
2000 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
1.2 kW
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
-
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
-
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
