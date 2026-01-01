hamburger icon
X-CapePriceMileageSpecifications
Moto Morini X-Cape Front Right View
1/10
Moto Morini X-Cape Left Side View
2/10
Moto Morini X-Cape Rear Left View
3/10
Moto Morini X-Cape Right Side View
4/10
Moto Morini X-Cape Front Left View
5/10
Moto Morini X-Cape Front View
View all Images
6/10

Moto Morini X-Cape STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
7.19 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Moto Morini X-Cape Key Specs
Engine649 cc
View all X-Cape specs and features

X-Cape STD

X-Cape STD Prices

The X-Cape STD, is listed at ₹7.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

X-Cape STD Mileage

All variants of the X-Cape offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

X-Cape STD Colours

The X-Cape STD is available in 3 colour options: Red Passion, Smoky Anthracite, Carrara White X.

X-Cape STD Engine and Transmission

The X-Cape STD is powered by a 649 cc engine.

X-Cape STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the X-Cape's price range, buyers can choose to consider the CFMoto 650MT priced ₹5.29 Lakhs or the Benelli TRK 502 priced between ₹6.2 Lakhs - 7.14 Lakhs.

X-Cape STD Specs & Features

The X-Cape STD has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Moto Morini X-Cape STD Price

X-Cape STD

₹7.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,40,000
RTO
51,200
Insurance
27,882
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,19,082
EMI@15,456/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Moto Morini X-Cape STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
18 L
Length
2200 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm
Wheelbase
1480 mm
Kerb Weight
215 kg
Height
1390 mm
Saddle Height
810 mm
Width
900 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
298 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80-19, Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
255 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
175 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
60.83 PS @ 8250 rpm
Stroke
60 mm
Max Torque
54 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
649 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Inline 2 Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled, 8 Valve, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multidisc, Sliding
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
83 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
KYB Monoshock With Pre Load And Rebound Adjustment
Front Suspension
Marzocchi Inverted Forks With Pre Load, Compression And Rebound Adjustment

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
7 Inch, TFT

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Moto Morini X-Cape STD EMI
EMI13,910 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
6,47,173
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
6,47,173
Interest Amount
1,87,443
Payable Amount
8,34,616

Moto Morini X-Cape other Variants

X-Cape X

₹7.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,30,000
RTO
50,400
Insurance
27,725
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,08,125
EMI@15,220/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Moto Morini X-Cape Alternatives

CFMoto 650MT

CFMoto 650MT

5.29 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
X-Capevs650MT
Benelli TRK 502

Benelli TRK 502

6.2 - 7.14 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
X-CapevsTRK 502
Honda NX500

Honda NX500

6.33 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
X-CapevsNX500
CFMoto 650GT

CFMoto 650GT

5.59 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
X-Capevs650GT

Popular Adventure Tourer Bikes

UPCOMING
BMW F 750 GS

BMW F 750 GS

11.95 - 12.25 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
BMW F900 GS

BMW F900 GS

14.85 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
F900 GS Price in Delhi
BMW F900 GS Adventure

BMW F900 GS Adventure

16.14 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
F900 GS Adventure Price in Delhi
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

24.95 - 29.3 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
R 1300 GS Adventure Price in Delhi
BMW S 1000 XR

BMW S 1000 XR

22.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
S 1000 XR Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Adventure Tourer Bikess

view all specs and features

Top Luxury Bikes

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

₹20.79 Lakhs
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Kawasaki Z900

Kawasaki Z900

₹9.99 Lakhs
BMW S 1000 RR

BMW S 1000 RR

₹23.25 - 28.9 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
Honda CBR650R

Honda CBR650R

₹11.16 Lakhs
View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Popular Moto Morini Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Moto Morini Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details