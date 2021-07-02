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CFMOTO 650MT Blue Colour

₹5.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹10726
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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650MT Blue Colour

Blue

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CFMoto 650MT Images

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