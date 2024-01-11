Saved Articles

CFMoto 650GT vs Moto Morini X-Cape

In 2024 CFMoto 650GT or Moto Morini X-Cape choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

650GT
CFMoto 650GT
STD
₹5.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
X-Cape
Moto Morini X-Cape
Smoky Anthracite
₹7.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
62.54 PS @ 9000 rpm60.8 PS @ 8250 rpm
Stroke
60 mm60 mm
Max Torque
58.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm54 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.3:1-
Displacement
649.3 cc649 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
2-cylinder inline, 4-stroke, Liquid cooledInline Twin Cylinder Liquid Cooled Engine, 4-stroke, DOHC, 8-Values
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
83 mm83 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
On-Road Price
6,26,1988,06,737
Ex-Showroom Price
5,59,0007,20,000
RTO
44,72057,600
Insurance
22,47829,137
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
13,45917,339

