Lectrix LXS 2.0 Front Right View
View all Images

LECTRIX LXS 2.0

Launched in Feb 2024

₹84,999**Ex-showroom price
LXS 2.0 Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 57.75 kmph

LXS 2.0: 55.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 99.3 km

LXS 2.0: 98.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.45 hrs

LXS 2.0: 3.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 1.77 kwh

LXS 2.0: 2.3 kwh

About Lectrix LXS 2.0

Lectrix LXS 2.0 Variants
Lectrix LXS 2.0 price starts at ₹ 84,999 .
1 Variant Available
STD₹84,999*
55 kmph
98 km
Seat Type: Single
Battery Capacity: 2.3 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Lectrix LXS 2.0 Pros & Cons

Pros

Cons

Lectrix LXS 2.0 Images

Lectrix LXS 2.0 Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity2.3 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
HeadlightLED
Range98 km
Charging Time3 Hours
Lectrix LXS 2.0 comparison with similar bikes

Lectrix LXS 2.0
Okaya EV Faast F2F
GT Force Drive Pro
Birla E-Smart
Fidato Evtech Easy Go
Birla Quanto
Birla Spark
EeVe Xeniaa
Ampere Zeal EX
Enigma GT 450 Pro
₹84,999*
₹83,999*
₹85,999*
₹71,780*
₹86,315*
₹69,182*
₹69,182*
₹79,999*
₹86,690*
₹86,902*
Charging Time
3 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
7 Hours
Charging Time
5-7 Hours
Range
98 km
Range
70-80 km
Range
100-110 km
Range
110 km
Range
60-80 km
Range
110 km
Range
110 km
Range
70-80 km
Range
120 km
Range
120 km
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Sheet Metal
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel
Wheel Type
Alloy
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Lectrix Bikes

Lectrix LXS 2.0 EMI

STD
55 kmph | 98 km
₹ 84,999*
STD
55 kmph | 98 km
₹84,999*
EMI ₹1384.74/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
