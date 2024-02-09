Launched in Feb 2024
Category Average: 57.75 kmph
LXS 2.0: 55.0 kmph
Category Average: 99.3 km
LXS 2.0: 98.0 km
Category Average: 4.45 hrs
LXS 2.0: 3.0 hrs
Category Average: 1.77 kwh
LXS 2.0: 2.3 kwh
|Battery Capacity
|2.3 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|98 km
|Charging Time
|3 Hours
Lectrix LXS 2.0
₹84,999*
₹83,999*
₹85,999*
₹71,780*
₹86,315*
₹69,182*
₹69,182*
₹79,999*
₹86,690*
₹86,902*
Charging Time
3 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
7 Hours
Charging Time
5-7 Hours
Range
98 km
Range
70-80 km
Range
100-110 km
Range
110 km
Range
60-80 km
Range
110 km
Range
110 km
Range
70-80 km
Range
120 km
Range
120 km
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Sheet Metal
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel
Wheel Type
Alloy
