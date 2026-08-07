In 2026 Ampere Reo or Lectrix LXS 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at Rs. 59,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Lectrix LXS 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 84,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo up to 70-80 km/charge and the LXS 2.0 has a range of up to 98 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours.
Reo vs LXS 2.0 Comparison