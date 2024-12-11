What is the on-road price of KTM 85 SX in Sikar? The on-road price of KTM 85 SX STD in Sikar is Rs. 7.42 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 85 SX in Sikar? The RTO charges for KTM 85 SX STD in Sikar amount to Rs. 53,520, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 85 SX in Sikar? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 85 SX in Sikar is Rs. 15,037.