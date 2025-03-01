KTM 390 Adventure on road price in Tiruvannamalai starts from Rs. 4.21 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 390 Adventure on road price in Tiruvannamalai starts from Rs. 4.21 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 390 Adventure dealers and showrooms in Tiruvannamalai for best offers. KTM 390 Adventure on road price breakup in Tiruvannamalai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the KTM 390 Adventure is mainly compared to Zontes 350T which starts at Rs. 2.99 Lakhs in Tiruvannamalai, BMW G 310 GS which starts at Rs. 3.3 Lakhs in Tiruvannamalai and Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 starting at Rs. 3.8 Lakhs in Tiruvannamalai. Variants On-Road Price KTM 390 Adventure STD ₹ 4.21 Lakhs